Trump's Co-Defendants Starting to Turn Against Him: Claims They're 'Hapless Pawns' While 'Piling Blame on the Apparent Kingpin'

Source: Joshua Boucher/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Trump's codefendants are pointing at him ahead of trial, a new report claimed.

By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants listed in the Georgia indictment are crumbling under pressure and starting to flip on the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Some of his aides, allies, and co-defendants are pointing at the 2024 hopeful, according to a bombshell report, and considering providing evidence against him.

Source: MEGA

Trump, the target of four separate criminal indictments, and his legal team will have to prepare a weighty defense as freshly revealed court documents and hearings show people in his orbit are opting for a common defendant strategy: "Portray yourself as a hapless pawn while piling blame on the apparent kingpin," Politico reported.

"I suspect it will be every defendant for himself," declared Michael Cohen, formerly the politician's famed fixer.

"History has shown the 18 co-defendants that Donald doesn't care about anyone but himself," added Trump's former lawyer, now a star witness in his New York case.

Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

It was claimed that Trump wanted to look "defiant" in his mugshot.

It is claimed that other Trump allies who are facing or could have faced jeopardy in connection with three of his four pending criminal cases may follow suit with Cohen.

Within the last few weeks, an information technology aide at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort made a 180 and changed his story about alleged efforts to erase surveillance video and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Jack Smith, behind two of the four Trump indictments.

The aide, Yuscil Taveras, was not charged in the hoarding of classified documents case in Florida, but his cooperation may help him dodge a possible perjury charge prosecutors were considering.

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June that Trump had been on the hunt for a new lawyer to help him fight off the criminal charges in Florida after two of his lawyers resigned, seeking someone in the vein of his late fixer, Roy Cohn.

In another stunning development, three GOP activists indicted alongside Trump in Georgia for trying to interfere with the election results asserted that their actions were all taken at Trump's command.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty in the Georgia case accusing him of racketeering and conspiracy in connection with the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also signaled that his defense in the Georgia case is likely to include blaming the former president.

"There's a lot of statements by Mr. Trump. Mr. Meadows' speaking roles were quite limited," said Michael Francisco, Meadow's lawyer.

Source: MEGA

Trump has denied wrongdoing in his four cases.

As his cases inch closer to trial, it's believed that co-defendants are hoping to be overshadowed by Trump, who has denied wrongdoing in all his legal matters.

"Strategically speaking, if you are one of the lesser important players, you would definitely want to be in the same trial with Donald Trump. All of the focus is going to be on him," said Florida-based attorney Scott Weinberg. "They don't want the little guys, they want Trump. You're always compared to who you're next to."

