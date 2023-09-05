Trump's Co-Defendants Starting to Turn Against Him: Claims They're 'Hapless Pawns' While 'Piling Blame on the Apparent Kingpin'

Trump, the target of four separate criminal indictments, and his legal team will have to prepare a weighty defense as freshly revealed court documents and hearings show people in his orbit are opting for a common defendant strategy: "Portray yourself as a hapless pawn while piling blame on the apparent kingpin," Politico reported.

"I suspect it will be every defendant for himself," declared Michael Cohen, formerly the politician's famed fixer.

"History has shown the 18 co-defendants that Donald doesn't care about anyone but himself," added Trump's former lawyer, now a star witness in his New York case.