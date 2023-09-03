Donald Trump Calls for Mitch McConnell to Retire After the Senate Minority Leader Gets Booed at Kentucky Event
At the 143rd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell faced booing and heckling from the crowd while giving his speech.
Soon after a video from the event went viral on social media, Former President Donald Trump chimed in with his support of the crowd, calling for the GOP leader to retire.
Trump took to Truth Social to share the clip and a short statement written in all-caps, which read, "I AGREE! BOOOO - RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE - BOOOOO!!!"
The ex-President has been critical of McConnell in recent weeks, suggesting that Democrats have leverage over him due to his perceived lack of action against the Department of Justice.
According to the Daily Mail, McConnell's team insists that they were not surprised by the behavior of the crowd, as it is standard for the event, and claim that the shouting came from Democrats.
- Donald Trump's Relationship with Rudy Giuliani 'Strained' After Losing Over 50 Election Court Cases, Maggie Haberman Claims
- Jaw-Dropping Video Captures Trump Campaign Staffer Telling Cops to 'Hang' Themselves on January 6: Report
- ‘Trump Has Been Charged’: Matt Gaetz Attacks Kevin McCarthy After House Speaker Pats Himself on the Back
The 81-year-old McConnell spoke plainly and without issue, in contrast to a recent freezing-up incident during a press conference that raised questions about his health.
McConnell took the opportunity to poke at Democrats, including Governor Andy Beshear, who is facing a GOP challenger in former McConnell staffer Daniel Cameron for a second term.
At the event, approximately 15,000 attendees witnessed nearly 20 Republican and Democratic candidates and officeholders delivering political remarks.
The speeches were conducted amidst cheers and boos from the crowd, creating a chaotic atmosphere. Beshear and Cameron used the platform to make their pitches to voters, with Cameron making an anti-transgender remark and tying Beshear to the president.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Earlier this year, Beshear vetoed a bill that would ban gender transition services for children and allow school staff to refer to students by their biological gender.
Beshear highlighted his first-term successes, and his 64 percent approval rating places him among the top 10 most popular governors in the nation, even in conservative-leaning Kentucky, according to the Morning Consult.