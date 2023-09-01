‘Trump Has Been Charged’: Matt Gaetz Attacks Kevin McCarthy After House Speaker Pats Himself on the Back
Rep. Matt Gaetz tore into his one-time friend Kevin McCarthy after the House Speaker praised the work done by the Republicans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Republicans have made this Congress more productive, more open, and more transparent than at any time in recent history. The People’s House is getting back to work,” McCarthy said this week.
“Someone did an analysis of this Congress versus the last Congress,” he said. “This Congress actually has produced more bills, more to become law, which it makes it more difficult. But the thing is we also changed- is we open the House back up, Members now have to come to work, bills have to go through committee, you get 72 hours to read it.”
Gaetz caught wind of McCarthy’s tweet and fired back denying the GOP was thriving.
“No vote on Term Limits No vote on a balanced budget No plan to have individual appropriations bills considered No full release of J6 tapes No spending cut to raise the Debt Limit,” he said.
He added, “Trump has been charged with 91 counts. We haven’t even subpoenaed Hunter Biden – or any Biden for that matter. I know it is the tendency of political leaders to self-preen, but the truth is that while some GOP House work has made positive reforms – it isn’t good enough. Not even close, actually.”
“We are going to have to seize the initiative and make some changes,” he ended.
Gaetz and McCarthy, who were once friendly, have a long history. The two duked it out in January during the vote for House speaker.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Florida politician initially refused to support McCarthy and caused a scene on the House floor. Eventually, he changed his vote from “present” to “McCarthy.”
Trump, who Gaetz has been a fierce supporter of for years, took McCarthy’s side at the time.
“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT,. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH,” he wrote.