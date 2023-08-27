Donald Trump Claims Record-Breaking Golf Score at Bedminster Course, 8 Shots Better Than Phil Mickelson

Former President Donald Trump has made some wild claims about his golfing abilities over the years, but his latest assertion has left many rolling their eyes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-Prez took to Truth Social on Saturday, August 26, to announce his victory in the Senior Club Championship at his own Bedminster course, boasting an unbelievable score of 67 — eight shots better than Phil Mickelson on the same course just two weeks prior.