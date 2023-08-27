Donald Trump Claims Record-Breaking Golf Score at Bedminster Course, 8 Shots Better Than Phil Mickelson
Former President Donald Trump has made some wild claims about his golfing abilities over the years, but his latest assertion has left many rolling their eyes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-Prez took to Truth Social on Saturday, August 26, to announce his victory in the Senior Club Championship at his own Bedminster course, boasting an unbelievable score of 67 — eight shots better than Phil Mickelson on the same course just two weeks prior.
"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67," wrote Trump.
Just two weeks prior, the Bedminster course hosted the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament, an event that gathered some of the world's top players. Trump's claimed score of 67 outperformed all but one of the 48 players in the tournament's final round.
While it's possible that the seniors at the club championship did not play from the same tees as the professional and experienced players in the earlier tournament, it is likely that the course underwent adjustments to make it less challenging for everyday players, including shorter rough and other changes.
Nevertheless, Trump's claim of shooting 67 on this notoriously difficult course is mind-boggling. Even Trump himself recognized the skepticism surrounding his achievement.
"Some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky," Trump acknowledged. "Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!"
In a follow-up post, the former president even provided the phone number of the head professional at the course, presumably in an attempt to establish credibility by offering someone who could vouch for his exceptional score.
According to the New York Post, golf enthusiasts and professionals alike question the plausibility of such a remarkable score on a course renowned for its level of difficulty.
However, for Trump, boasting about his athletic abilities has become somewhat of a trademark. This latest claim adds to his long list of audacious statements regarding his golf game, further fueling the ongoing scrutiny and skepticism surrounding his achievements both on and off the golf course.
