Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Fanni Willis

'Not Engaging in Political Theater': Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Dismisses MAGA Call to Oust DA Fani Willis

brian kemp strikes down special session for da fani willis
Source: MEGA

Gov. Brian Kemp rejected a call for a special session to oust DA Fani Willis.

By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp struck down a MAGA-backed call for a special legislative session to oust District Attorney Fani Willis, vowing not to engage in "political theater," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kemp's rejection of the idea was his latest defense of Willis since she indicted ex-president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants for an alleged attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Article continues below advertisement
brian kemp strikes down special session for da fani willis
Source: MEGA

Kemp said he saw no 'evidence' of wrongdoing by Willis that called for legal oversight.

On the push for legislative oversight, Kemp said he had not "seen any evidence" of misconduct by Willis that gave grounds for legal action.

"Nearly three years later, memories are fading fast," Kemp began his statement.

"There have been calls by one individual in the General Assembly and echoed outside of these walls by the former president for a special session that would ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government."

Article continues below advertisement
brian kemp strikes down special session for da fani willis
Source: MEGA

Trump was indicted by Willis after a Fulton County grand jury voted to bring charges against the ex-president.

As the governor continued, he stated that his initial "concerns" with the Fulton County case were "well documented."

"We are now seeing what happens when prosecutors move forward with highly charged indictments and trials in the middle of an election," Kemp said of Trump's fourth indictment. "Simply put, it sews distrust and provides easy pickings for those who see the district attorney’s action as guided by politics."

Article continues below advertisement
brian kemp strikes down special session for da fani willis
Source: MEGA

MAGA supporters gather outside the Fulton County Sheriff's Office waiting for Trump to surrender to authorities in August.

MORE ON:
Fanni Willis

Kemp doubled down on Georgia law that "clearly outlines the legal steps" for defendants and "constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior."

"Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that D.A. Willis’ actions or lack thereof, warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission," the Republican added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
brian kemp strikes down special session for da fani willis
Source: MEGA

MAGA supporters claimed a 'civil war' would ensue if Trump was convicted over Willis' indictment.

Kemp concluded his thoughts on the special session with a clear message to Trump and his loyal MAGA base.

"The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law in the Constitution regardless of who it helps or harms politically," the governor said. "And in Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment."

Article continues below advertisement

Right-wing state senator Colton Moore introduced the special session with the goal of ousting Willis last week. While on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Moore told Trump's former White House chief strategist that a "civil war" would break out if Willis wasn't stopped.

The senator claimed that "our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets" if Trump was convicted.

"Do you want a civil war?" Moore told Bannon. "I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.