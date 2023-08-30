Donald Trump Debating Blowing Off Arraignment in Georgia Election Interfere Case
Donald Trump and his team are considering having the ex-president not appear at his upcoming arraignment — the first time the ex-president has missed one in all his criminal cases, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Trump may waive his arraignment appearance, which is currently scheduled for September 6 at 9:30 AM. All criminal defendants in Fulton County have the option to waive their personal appearance.
Rudy Giuliani’s arraignment is scheduled for 15 minutes after Trump’s hearing. Sources told CBS News Trump has yet to make a decision.
Trump’s legal team will appear in court for him if he decides to skip out. At the arraignment, the ex-president or his lawyer will enter his plea. Many of the 18 co-defendants in the case have waived their formal arraignments and entered not-guilty pleas, per reports.
Trump did not miss any of the other arraignments in his 3 other pending criminal cases.
In addition, an insider claimed Trump’s team may be working on filing a motion to move the case to Federal Court — like his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has attempted this week.
Trump is charged with 13 felony counts in the Georgia indictment.
The ex-president has continued to spout off about his criminal cases on his social media platform Truth Social.
On Tuesday, he told his followers, “Please realize that all of these Indictments and Lawsuits against me are conceived and run by Radical Left Democrats, the same lunatics that are destroying our Country.”
He continued, “The Indictments and Litigation are highly partisan Election Interference! Now we are in a partially corrupt “System of Justice,” filled up with Marxists, Fascists, Communists, and Radical Left Democrats, but also with Great American Patriots who see what is happening to our Country, and won’t allow it to continue. WE WILL WIN!”
“Big win in Georgia for President Trump! Georgia, which is absolutely a Republican State, is showing up BIG. They demand accountability and demand it now. So sad what has happened to one of the greatest places on Earth—But we will win in 2024, Georgia will lead the way, and we will Make America Great Again,” he added.