Sarah Palin Bizarrely Claims Civil War is Imminent After Donald Trump's Fourth Arrest: 'We Need to Rise Up'
Former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin called on the American people to "rise up" after ex-president Donald Trump was arrested for the fourth time on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palin suggested that a "Civil War" was imminent as the current GOP frontrunner faces 13 felony charges in Georgia for his alleged attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.
On Thursday, Palin appeared on Newsmax's Eric Bolling The Balance. Given the day's historic events — which saw Trump pose for a mugshot at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office — Boling asked Palin her thoughts on the so-called "two-tiered justice system" and whether or not she had "concern for the country."
Palin responded by asking if prosecutors responsible for bringing charges against the ex-president "want us to be in a civil war" as she claimed, "that’s what’s going to happen."
"Yeah, absolutely," Palin told the Newsmax host. "I mean, I think those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them: What the heck? Do you want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen."
Palin then told Boling, "We're not going to keep putting up with this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Sarah Palin Rails on Murdoch Over Her 2015 Firing: Ex-VP Candidate Says Fox ‘Didn’t Have the Guts’ to Axe Her Directly, Instead Told Her Husband
- Sarah Palin Has Secretly Been Dating NY Rangers Ron Duguay Since Late 2021
- Unvaccinated Sarah Palin Caught Dining Out At New York Restaurant Hours After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Palin then praised an earlier comment from Boling that Americans needed to get "angry" about Trump being held accountable.
"And Eric, I like that you suggested that we need to get angry," Palin continued. "We do need to rise up and take our country back."
Palin's comment eerily mirrored rallying cries spouted on January 6, 2021, when a mob of outraged Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the voting certification process.
Palin wasn't done there. The former governor doubled down on her contempt as she went after the Republican National Committee, which she said was "lacking" by not giving a proper outlet or funding to the "collective anger" voters felt over Trump's legal woes.
"Where is the RNC? They hold the purse strings to the party. They hold the funds that could be helping out in this situation," Palin said as she claimed RNC was missing an opportunity to harness "collective anger" that could be "healthy" and "useful" for her party.
The ex-lawmaker blamed the "timid" RNC for missing out because it's run by "a bunch of frickin’ RINOs."