Sarah Palin Rails on Murdoch Over Her 2015 Firing: Ex-VP Candidate Says Fox ‘Didn’t Have the Guts’ to Axe Her Directly, Instead Told Her Husband
Sarah Palin slammed Rupert Murdoch this week and claimed the Fox News owner “didn’t have the guts” to fire her directly in 2015, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palin’s surprising remarks came on Monday as the former vice-presidential candidate spoke with Newsmax host Eric Bolling about Tucker Carlson’s sudden firing from Fox News last week.
According to Palin, Murdoch did not fire her directly in 2015 but rather told her then-husband that she was out at the network – a move the former governor of Alaska called incredibly “weird” and “weak.”
“But I will tell you one thing about the way they operate,” Palin told Bolling this week on The Balance, according to Mediaite. “When I was informed that I was no longer working for them, I wasn’t even informed! They didn’t have the guts to call me.”
“They called my now ex-husband,” she continued. “And I thought that was really weird and weak. And I just said I wouldn’t speak ill of them, but I just spoke ill of them, yes. But you know what? They have underestimated the will of the people.”
“They have underestimated our wisdom and our desire with that freedom of speech to have truth spoken to power, to have information so we can make up our own minds about these issues.”
Palin also slammed her former network earlier in the interview when Bolling claimed his Newsmax audience is “realizing that Fox News started to move left” at the expense of “the MAGA and the true conservatives.”
“Right,” Palin replied when Bolling asked for her thoughts. “It’s not just Fox News, of course.”
“It’s these corporate-owned woke disconnected elites who call the shots in lame-stream media and they look at us as just the peons, just the subjects, and perhaps people would perceive me as being biased, though, when we speak of Fox because I got canned, too,” she continued. “And I don’t want to–I don’t want to interject any of my bias in the way that they operate.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Palin revealed she only learned she was axed from Fox News via her husband in 2015 while discussing Carlson’s recent firing from the network last week.
The network said in their statement that Fox News Media and Carlson “agreed to part ways” – but Fox insiders confirmed Carlson was axed from the network.
Insiders also revealed Carlson was “totally surprised” and “had no idea” about Murdoch’s sudden decision to oust the now-unemployed host from his role at Fox News.