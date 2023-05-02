Sarah Palin Rails on Murdoch Over Her 2015 Firing: Ex-VP Candidate Says Fox ‘Didn’t Have the Guts’ to Axe Her Directly, Instead Told Her Husband

“It’s these corporate-owned woke disconnected elites who call the shots in lame-stream media and they look at us as just the peons, just the subjects, and perhaps people would perceive me as being biased, though, when we speak of Fox because I got canned, too,” she continued. “And I don’t want to–I don’t want to interject any of my bias in the way that they operate.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Palin revealed she only learned she was axed from Fox News via her husband in 2015 while discussing Carlson’s recent firing from the network last week.

