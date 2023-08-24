Donald Trump Hires Gunna & T.I’s Lawyer Hours Before Georgia Arrest in Dramatic Shake-up to Legal Team
Donald Trump was unsatisfied with his defense team and hired a new lawyer in Georgia hours before he’s set to surrender in his latest criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president, who will turn himself in after being hit with a 13-count indictment by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, has decided to shake up his legal team.
Maggie Haberman reported, that Trump, who was given until August 25 to surrender, has hired ATL-based lawyer Steve Sadow.
Sadow has previously represented T.I., Rick Ross, Usher, and Gunna.
The lawyer confirmed his hiring to ABC telling the outlet that Trump “should never have been indicted” and is “innocent of all the charges brought against him.” He revealed he plans to seek dismissal of the indictment.
In addition, Haberman reported that Trump will likely get rid of his lawyer Drew Findling but will keep his other attorney Jennifer Little.
Findling and Little were responsible for negotiating the $200k bond for Trump with DA Fani Willis before his surrender.
Earlier this week, Trump unleashed on Joe Biden and Willis, the DA who brought the case.
“THE INDICTMENTS AGAINST ME SHOULD BE VIEWED AS A CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION TO CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS RADICAL LEFT THUGS. THIS WILL BE THEIR UPDATED FORM OF CHEATING & ELECTION INTERFERENCE. REMEMBER, THESE ARE BIDEN INDICTMENTS, PURE & SIMPLE!” he told his followers.
Trump said he wasn’t afraid to be arrested. He wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”
Trump added, “For the first time in three years, brave American Patriots will be able, in Court, to show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was RIGGED & STOLLEN. For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists , & others who say, “Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,” they either do not want to reveal the answers because they “got away with murder,” or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!”