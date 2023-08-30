‘Bring Back Trump’: Donald Trump Praises Authoritarian Dictator Who Claims Ex-President is Only Man Who Can Save ‘Human Beings’
Donald Trump posted a video of an authoritarian dictator praising him for his time in the White House — and stating the ex-president needs to be reelected, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson on Twitter. In the sit-down, Orban told Carlson that he believed the only way to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was to “bring Trump back.”
“So if you were in charge of NATO, if you were, say, Joe Biden, what would your next move be in the war in Ukraine?” Carlson asked Orban. “What would you do?”
Orban praised Trump for being “nice” to the usual enemies of the United States like North Korea and Russia.
He said, “Peace. Immediately. Call back Trump. That’s the only way out. Call back Trump because, you know, you can criticize him for many reasons. I understand all the all the discussion. But, you know, the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belong to him. He did not initiate any new war. He treated nicely the the the North Koreans and and Russia, even the Chinese, you know.”
He continued,” He delivered a policy which was the best one for me. For Middle East. Abraham Accords. Yes. So that was a very good foreign policy. He’s criticized that he’s not, you know, he’s not educated enough to understand the world. But this is not the case. Facts counts.”
“And his foreign policy was the best one for the world in the last several decades. I have seen. And if he would have been the president at the moment of the Russian invasion started, not it would it would be not possible to do that by the Russians,” he told Carlson.
“So Trump is the man who can save the Western world and that probably the human beings in the in the globe as well. That’s my personal conviction,” he ended.
Trump reposted the video on his social media platform Truth Social. He praised Orban’s comment writing, “Thank you, Viktor Orbán!”
According to Mediaite, Carlson’s interview was criticized for him appearing to blame the United States for Russia’s invasion.