Donald Trump's Relationship with Rudy Giuliani 'Strained' After Losing Over 50 Election Court Cases, Maggie Haberman Claims

Maggie Haberman recently claimed the current relationship between former President Donald Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani is "strained" after the former New York City mayor lost over 50 court cases related to the 2020 Presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former president, however, has not pledged any personal financial support towards Giuliani's legal fees .

The topics of discussion revolved around Trump's upcoming involvement in a fundraiser at his Bedminster Country Club to aid Giuliani in covering his mounting legal expenses.

During an interview with CNN , the New York Times reporter highlighted that the once-amicable bond between the two had considerably deteriorated as early as 2018.

Giuliani pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the ex-prez has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, both Trump and Giuliani were indicted for their alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia , leading to both their arrest and mugshots being taken.

"So, Maggie, Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty today," CNN anchor John Berman told Haberman on Friday, September 1. "We learned that Trump is headlining this [$100,000] per person fundraiser for Giuliani next week. What's the relationship right now between these two men?"

Regarding the Trump fundraiser, Haberman replied, "I'm not sure he's hosting it."

"I think he's having it at his club. I have no idea if he's charging a rental fee or what for this event. He is headlining it, that is true. Their relationship is strained."

"Look, Trump is said to still have some fondness for Giuliani, but Trump has often been very critical of Giuliani over the last couple of years," she continued. "He has said to Giuliani and to others, 'Well, you didn't win these cases,' and therefore he wasn't going to cover the fees that Giuliani was looking for back in 2020 when he was, you know, offering all of these false theories and claims about widespread fraud."