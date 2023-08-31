'Doesn't Have a Fair Bone in Her Body': Rudy Giuliani Slams Judge After Losing Court Battle With Georgia Poll Workers
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani scoffed at a ruling Wednesday that determined he is legally liable for defaming two Georgia election workers who claimed to be falsely accused of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming the judge "doesn't have a fair bone in her body."
On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell awarded a default judgment against Giuliani on several claims brought forth by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss after he accused them of manipulating ballots during Georgia's vote-counting process.
The mother-daughter duo served as election workers in Fulton County in 2020 and assisted with the vote-counting process at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.
As part of the ruling, Howell also ordered the embattled lawyer to pay Freeman and Moss "punitive" damages for failing to fulfill his obligations to turn over the evidence for the defamation case.
"Rather than simply play by the rules designed to promote a discovery process necessary to reach a fair decision on the merits of plaintiffs' claims, Giuliani has bemoaned plaintiffs' efforts to secure his compliance as 'punishment by process,'" Howell wrote in a 57-page opinion.
The judge said "Giuliani has given only lip service to compliance with his discovery obligations," now setting the stage for a trial.
In a follow-up interview, Giuliani said the ruling was just as he anticipated. "You shouldn't be surprised at the result of that case. I knew at the minute the judge was alive," he told a photographer for Daily Mail. "This is the judge, I don't know if she's first or second in the most January 6 people put in jail for the longest period of time."
"The reason I didn't comply with discovery is the FBI had all my material," Giuliani continued. "I couldn't give them the material the FBI had. When the FBI gave it back to me, I gave it to them and the FBI in the process of spying on me for three years actually compromised some of my material."
Giuliani later cast doubt on claims he was intoxicated while legally advising Trump around Election Day 2020 amid a probe by Special Counsel Jack Smith's team.
"First of all when I represented Trump on the election case, when I represented Trump on the election case, 24 hours a day, I was in the presence of four, five, six people," Giuliani argued. "They can tell you how often I was drunk."
Trump's former attorney, meanwhile, is one of 18 co-defendants charged with the former president in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' indictment for a scheme to illegally overturn the 2020 election results.
Giuliani's mugshot was released last week after he turned himself in for booking.