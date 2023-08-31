'Doesn't Have a Fair Bone in Her Body': Rudy Giuliani Slams Judge After Losing Court Battle With Georgia Poll Workers

"The reason I didn't comply with discovery is the FBI had all my material," Giuliani continued. "I couldn't give them the material the FBI had. When the FBI gave it back to me, I gave it to them and the FBI in the process of spying on me for three years actually compromised some of my material."

Giuliani later cast doubt on claims he was intoxicated while legally advising Trump around Election Day 2020 amid a probe by Special Counsel Jack Smith's team.

"First of all when I represented Trump on the election case, when I represented Trump on the election case, 24 hours a day, I was in the presence of four, five, six people," Giuliani argued. "They can tell you how often I was drunk."

