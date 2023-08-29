Your tip
Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani's Drinking Questioned in Probe of Donald Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

Source: MEGA

Witnesses were grilled over Rudy Giuliani's drinking, according to a provocative report.

Aug. 29 2023, Updated 7:47 p.m. ET

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team questioned witnesses about Rudy Guiliani's boozing to find out if former president Donald Trump was knowingly taking advice from a questionable source amid his and his co-conspirators' alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors have taken a particular interest in Guiliani's drinking on and after election day, according to a sensational new report, and they are investigating whether or not Trump was aware that he was relying on an inebriated attorney.

donakd trump rudy giuliani mega
Source: MEGA

Reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley revealed witnesses had been grilled over the former NYC mayor's drinking.

Some witnesses claimed to have seen the former New York City mayor consuming significant quantities of alcohol, sources said. Some of whom apparently told the special counsel's office that alcohol could be smelled on Giuliani's breath, including on election night, and that they noticed distinct changes in his demeanor.

It was reported that some witnesses told investigators they were aware of moments when Trump had spoken about Giuliani's drinking and that he had viewed it negatively.

If that is true, it would likely undermine one of Trump's key legal defenses that he was simply heeding the advice of his counsel, Rolling Stone reported.

jack smith witnesses rudy giuliani drinking trump legal defense
Source: MEGA

Trump allegedly spoke negatively about his then-top lawyer's alcohol consumption.

For his third indictment, Trump faces four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights, all for which he has denied wrongdoing.

The indictment in Washington, D.C., claimed Trump "was determined to remain in power" despite losing to President Joe Biden.

Prosecutors have been investigating if the former commander-in-chief attempted to thwart the transfer of power in the wake of the November 2020 presidential election or made efforts to interfere with the certification of Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021.

donald trump raging on plane before arraignmentpp
Source: MEGA

If that is the case, Trump may have some trouble with one of his key defenses.

It marked the second indictment sought by Smith in recent weeks.

Trump, meanwhile, was also hit with 40 federal felony counts in Florida related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House. He pleaded not guilty.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

jack smith cnn
Source: MEGA

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all four indictments.

The 2024 hopeful has continued to speak out against the "witch hunt" he is facing amid his historic four total indictments.

In New York, he faces 34 felony counts in connection with hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. In Georgia, he faces 13 felony counts for his alleged election interference.

