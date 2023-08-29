Rudy Giuliani's Drinking Questioned in Probe of Donald Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

Some witnesses claimed to have seen the former New York City mayor consuming significant quantities of alcohol, sources said. Some of whom apparently told the special counsel's office that alcohol could be smelled on Giuliani's breath, including on election night, and that they noticed distinct changes in his demeanor.

It was reported that some witnesses told investigators they were aware of moments when Trump had spoken about Giuliani's drinking and that he had viewed it negatively.

If that is true, it would likely undermine one of Trump's key legal defenses that he was simply heeding the advice of his counsel, Rolling Stone reported.