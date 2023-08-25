'Handsome Guy': President Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump Over His Defiant Mugshot After Georgia Arrest
President Joe Biden laughed off Donald Trump's mugshot, calling his likely 2024 opponent a "handsome guy" after #45's arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Biden made the playful diss ahead of the weekend — one day after Trump's mugshot was released from the Fulton County Jail. When asked about his archnemesis mean-mug stare, the commander-in-chief told reporters, “I did see it on television. Handsome guy.”
Trump is the first former president in history to have a mugshot.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former president surrendered to Georgia authorities on Thursday evening. Trump was charged on 13 counts related to his attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.
He was clocked in as Inmate No. P01135809 at around 7:30 PM ET and released shortly after on a $200k bond.
Trump's 13 charges included violating the state's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.
After turning himself over the law enforcement, the 2024 presidential hopeful shrugged off the mug.
- 'Walking on Toothpicks': Donald Trump Mocks President Biden's 'Skinny Legs' and 'Terrible' Beach Pics During Scathing Tucker Carlson Interview
- FEMA Officials Staying at Posh Five-Star $1,000-a-Night Hotels in Maui During Recovery Efforts
- President Biden Sparks Fury After Comparing 'Insignificant' 2004 House Fire to Hawaiian Infernos as Death Toll Rises to 114
“They insisted on a mugshot, and I agreed to do that,” he told Fox Digital after the fact. “This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot.”
It's being reported that Trump's pouty mug was a strategic pose suggested by his legal team to show he means business.
"Trump's team had discussed the former president's mug shot prior to him taking it at the Fulton County jail Thursday evening, two sources familiar with the discussions tell me," CNN political reporter Alayna Treene posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Trump ultimately decided he wanted to appear 'defiant' in the shot, and purposefully chose not to smile."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While it was his first mugshot, it was Trump's fourth indictment.
Earlier this month, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in relation to his efforts to allegedly overturn his loss in the 2020 election. The decision comes after special counsel Jack Smith's years-long probe about Trump's actions leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
In June, he was also charged by a Florida federal grand jury in Smith's classified documents investigation. In March, Trump was indicted on business fraud charges in connection to the hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Despite the serious charges against him, Trump has denied any wrongdoing.