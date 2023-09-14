'This Was a Brand New Subject': Donald Trump Grilled by Megyn Kelly About Supporting Trans Caitlyn Jenner in 2016

Trump sat down for an interview with the former news anchor for her SiriusXM talk show, The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly began by bringing Trump's past remarks on his friendship with Jenner as well as his decision to let biological males compete at his Miss America pageant.

"In 2016, you said that Caitlyn Jenner, who was trans could use the women's restroom at Trump Tower. You allowed biological men to compete in the Miss Universe pageant at the time, which you owned. A lot has changed since 2016. Have you?" Kelly asked the GOP frontrunner.

In a somewhat defensive tone, Trump immediately agreed that his position had changed since 2016.