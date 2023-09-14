'This Was a Brand New Subject': Donald Trump Grilled by Megyn Kelly About Supporting Trans Caitlyn Jenner in 2016
Megyn Kelly questioned ex-president Donald Trump on his friendship with Caitlyn Jenner as she pressed him on past pro-transgender rights comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A 2016 statement from Trump, in which he said he would allow Jenner to use the women's restroom at Trump Tower, was at the center of Kelly's line of questioning.
Trump sat down for an interview with the former news anchor for her SiriusXM talk show, The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly began by bringing Trump's past remarks on his friendship with Jenner as well as his decision to let biological males compete at his Miss America pageant.
"In 2016, you said that Caitlyn Jenner, who was trans could use the women's restroom at Trump Tower. You allowed biological men to compete in the Miss Universe pageant at the time, which you owned. A lot has changed since 2016. Have you?" Kelly asked the GOP frontrunner.
In a somewhat defensive tone, Trump immediately agreed that his position had changed since 2016.
Trump launched into a defense of his past statements by claiming the subject of transgender rights was "new," while he attempted to compare the issue to the foreign territory of navigating the pandemic.
"Yeah well, I have, but look, I knew Caitlyn Jenner. This was this is very much like the same subject [of COVID]…This was brand new," Trump told Kelly. "This was a brand new subject…It hadn't exploded. I mean, nobody talked about it, really... But I'm the one that wouldn't allow it in the military."
Trump added that his decision on transgender service members was "a big move" and boasted that he "wouldn't allow it in the military."
Trump added that part of his reason for banning transgender military members from serving their country was the "massive amount of drugs" they would have to take.
Kelly pushed to move past Trump's rambling and struggled to speak over him before she was finally able to ask, "should biological men who say that they're trans be allowed in women's restrooms, women's locker rooms, women's prisons, and women's spaces?"
"My stance on that is really pretty much what I had in the military," Trump responded, to which Kelly followed up, "So no? So they shouldn’t?"
"Yeah that's been my stance…I knew Caitlyn was Bruce," Trump replied. "I know Bruce. Bruce was a great athlete and a very handsome person, very handsome guy, and all of a sudden Bruce is Caitlyn. And I said, ‘What's this all that this about?'"
Trump continued to reiterate his claim that "this was a brand new subject" and that it "was a subject that nobody knew anything about."
Dissatisfied with Trump's runaround responses, Kelly refused to move on from the subject without a direct answer on policy from the Republican candidate.
"I'm just trying to figure out whether you have in fact, reversed on it?" Kelly asked.
"I don't think I've changed. I think at the beginning, it was such a small subject, nobody really thought about it. But then with time you change. I really where I probably took the hardest line was on the military," Trump said.
Kelly continued her line of questioning by asking Trump for his opinion on gender transition for minors.
"Should children be provided with access to puberty blockers and cross sex hormones when they're minors?" the former Fox News host continued.
"I'm so against it… they're trying to give it to school boards [and things] to make a decision. It's unbelievable," Trump said before he later agreed that he would be in favor of enforcing a national ban on puberty blockers if elected.
On a final note, Kelly bluntly asked, "can a man become a woman?"
"In my opinion, you have a man, you have a woman, I think part of it is birth," Trump replied. "Can the man give birth? No, although they'll come up with some answer to that also. I heard just the other day, they have a way that now the man can give birth. No, I would say. Yeah, I’ll continue my stance on that."