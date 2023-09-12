Vladimir Putin Defends Donald Trump Against Prosecution: 'It Shows the Rottenness of the American Political System'

Putin issued his scathing review of American politics on Tuesday at an Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

"As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy," Putin said at the forum, according to the AP.

"Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons," Putin continued. "That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world."