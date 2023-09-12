Vladimir Putin Defends Donald Trump Against Prosecution: 'It Shows the Rottenness of the American Political System'
Vladimir Putin defended Donald Trump by saying his indictments were an example of the United State's "rotten" judicial system, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Russian president additionally claimed the GOP frontrunner that Trump's indictments were an example of why the U.S. cannot "pretend to teach democracy" on the global stage.
Putin issued his scathing review of American politics on Tuesday at an Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
"As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy," Putin said at the forum, according to the AP.
"Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons," Putin continued. "That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world."
From his presidency to the current 2024 campaign trail, Trump boasted about U.S. relations with Russia under his watch. Most recently, Trump made the bizarre claim that he had the power to end the Ukraine war if he was elected, though critics alleged he had a more submissive nature with Putin behind closed doors.
"We hear that Mr. Trump says that he will solve pressing problems in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said on Tuesday. " Well, this cannot but bring happiness. This is good."
- Putin Warlord's Doctor Feared to Be 'Buried Alive' After Suspected Poisoning Attempt
- Putin Crony Warns of 'Another 9/11-style Attack' on 22nd Anniversary of Tragedy as Russian Leader Prepares to Meet With Kim Jong Un
- Is He Next on Putin’s Hit List? Russia’s Top Doctor Vanishes in Moscow After Losing Job Over Major Fraud Scandal
While Putin branded Trump's claims "good," he noted that not much would change for the Kremlin regardless of who was in office.
"What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it’s hard for us to say, but it’s unlikely that anything will change radically," The Kremlin leader said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When commenting on the current Biden administration, Putin claimed the Democrat leader projected a bias towards his country and "it will be very difficult for them to somehow turn this whole ship" in the opposite direction.
The Biden administration caught backlash from outspoken MAGA Republicans who opposed their decision to send aid to Ukraine as the war with Russia raged on.
Like the U.S., Russia is set to hold its own presidential election in 2024. When pressed if he would seek reelection, which would mark his 24th year in office since being either prime minister or president since 2000, Putin said, "We will talk about it" after an official date was set.