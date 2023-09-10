'Prophet' Told Eric Trump God's on His Dad’s 'Side': Four Indictments Will 'Explode' and 'All Fall Apart'
Former President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, spoke with a self-proclaimed prophet who told the former First Son that God is protecting his father, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Julia Green, a supposed evangelical prophet and devout Trump supporter, had Eric as a guest on her YouTube and Rumble channel, where she shares alleged messages from God.
On the Thursday (September 7) episode, she welcomed the 39-year-old as well as Clay Clark, an entrepreneur and founder of the ReAwaken America tour.
According to Newsweek, Julia and Eric have made appearances at a number of ReAwaken America events, which have been criticized in the past for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories and COVID-19 misinformation.
The Trump son started the episode by accusing Joe Biden's administration of targeting his father with indictments, claiming that the charges against the former President have made him even stronger.
Julie nodded throughout Eric's comments regarding the legal woes the New York businessman turned GOP leader faces, adding, "No matter what they're going to try to do to your dad, it will not go the way they want it. It will not go the way they want it because God's on his side, and he's called him his David."
"I've had so many different prophetic words regarding your father. I've cried because I knew the love that God has for him, the love that God has for your family, and I could just feel it," Julie told Eric. "He's not going to forsake you, and he's not going to let this continue."
During an August video, Julia claimed that God told her the four indictments against the ex-President would "explode" and "all fall apart." However, last week, she said she received a prophecy that Trump will soon face another indictment.
In recent months, the so-called prophet referred to Donald Trump as the biblical figure "David," who, according to the bible, ascended the throne as the King of Judah by the "will of God."
One of Trump's biggest stranglehold on the Republican party is his massive support from the religious evangelical vote, with nearly 80% of the voting block voting for Trump over Biden in the 2020 election.
As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, former Vice-President Mike Pence attacked his ex-boss's faith, accusing him of being a "fake Christian."
"I once invited President Trump to Bible study," Pence recalled. "He really liked the passages about the smiting and perishing of thine enemies."