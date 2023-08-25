'This Rumor is Asinine': Eric Trump Denies Reports Donald Trump 'Sold' Mar-a-Lago for $422M Ahead of Georgia Arrest
Eric Trump vehemently denied the recent rumors that his father, Donald Trump, sold Mar-a-Lago for hundreds of millions of dollars ahead of the ex-president’s arrest in Georgia this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Eric spoke out on Friday to deny the reports that Mar-a-Lago was sold on August 4 for more than $400 million.
“Mar-a-Lago has not been sold nor will it ever be,” he said in a statement. “This rumor is asinine.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors first circulated that Trump sold Mar-a-Lago on Friday morning.
Online property records showed that the former president “sold” his Palm Beach, Florida property for $422 million on August 4.
A deeper investigation into the alleged Mar-a-Lago sale found that the 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach property was sold to Mar-a-Lago, Inc. earlier this month.
The owner of Mar-a-Lago, Inc., and its registered agent, was then identified as Donald Trump Jr.
“I'm seeing some reports that Donald Trump may have turned over Mar-a-Lago ownership to a company owned by Donald Trump Jr. just a short time before surrendering to Fulton County authorities,” lawyer and MSNBC contributor Andrew Weissmann wrote on X on Friday morning.
"The value of the property was set at 442 million dollars,” Weissmann continued. “Fraudulent transfer?”
A spokesperson for Zillow – the online real estate marketplace that listed Mar-a-Lago for $422 million earlier this month – has since released a statement indicating that the sale information “provided” to the website was “inaccurate” and “incorrect.”
“Zillow strives for accuracy on our site and if we become aware of inaccurate information, we will update it immediately,” a spokesperson for the company said. “After an investigation, it appears that the information provided was incorrect.”
“We’ve corrected the information on this property,” the Zillow spokesperson added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the confusion regarding the alleged sale of Mar-a-Lago on August 4 for $422 million came hours after ex-President Trump was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday evening.
Trump was forced to surrender himself to the authorities on Thursday after he and 18 alleged co-conspirators were indicted by a grand jury in Georgia last week for their suspected efforts to subvert the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump’s mugshot and fingerprints were taken upon his arrest on Thursday night, and the billionaire ex-president reportedly covered the cost of his $200,000 bail by putting 10% toward it and working with a local bond company to cover the remaining $180,000.
Meanwhile, the confusion regarding the alleged sale of Mar-a-Lago to Mar-a-Lago, Inc. also came amid rumors that Trump’s marriage to Melania is falling apart.
Melania allegedly threatened to leave the already embattled ex-president earlier this month after Trump dragged the couple’s 17-year-old son, Barron Trump, into the former president’s politics.