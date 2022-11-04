Evangelical Christian Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki are still going strong months after their shocking sex scandal involving a 20-year-old pool boy — that led to him being ousted as leader of Liberty University, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Falwell Jr. and his wife’s scandalous tryst was first revealed in 2020 and resurfaced recently in the Hulu documentary titled God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty.