Disgraced Evangelical Christian Jerry Falwell Jr. ALL SMILES With Wife Months After 20-Year-Old Pool Boy Sex Scandal
Evangelical Christian Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki are still going strong months after their shocking sex scandal involving a 20-year-old pool boy — that led to him being ousted as leader of Liberty University, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Falwell Jr. and his wife’s scandalous tryst was first revealed in 2020 and resurfaced recently in the Hulu documentary titled God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty.
Falwell Jr., his wife Becki and their pool boy Giancarlo Granda were knowingly engaged in a six-year “threesome” where the 60-year-old Evangelical Christian would consensually watch as his wife and the pool boy committed sexual acts together.
Despite the long-term affair, and backlash against the religious leader for the relationship Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki were together just last week smiling and cuddling up together at their child’s football game.
“The biggest night in LU football history!” Falwell Jr. wrote on Instagram. “So glad to be there on the city sidewalk with the students and parents after the game. Thanks to everyone for all their expressions of love, gratitude and excitement.”
“Honored and humbled that God used my father, me and millions of others over two generations to reach this milestone!” he continued. “We love and miss all you students too BTW! Incredible feeling of victory tonight! Congratulations.
Falwell Jr.’s post was surprising, to say the least, particularly because Liberty University sued the ex-leader for damages accusing him of withholding damaging personal information while the parties were negotiating a multi-million-dollar employment agreement.
The lawsuit seeks in excess of $10 million in compensatory damages along with punitive damages.
Falwell Jr said the lawsuit was “"yet another attempt to defame me and discredit my record.”
He told NPR, “Throughout all my years at the University, where we built a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that reaches Christian's worldwide, I always abided by the requirements that applied to everyone on the University staff. This lawsuit is full of lies and half truths, and I assure you that I will defend myself against it with conviction."
A spokesperson for Liberty told the outlet, "The University's only word on the subject is the lawsuit itself."
The suit is ongoing.