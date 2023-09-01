Biden's White House Blasts 'Extreme' Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene After Congresswoman Issues Impeachment Threat
The White House responded to recent threats Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made if Congress did not bend the knee and support an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The White House condemned "extreme Republicans" after Greene vowed to hold her vote for government funding, potentially leading to a shutdown, if an impeachment inquiry wasn't opened into the Democrat president.
During a town hall event in Floyd County, Georgia, on Thursday night, Greene attacked Biden and his alleged "weaponization" of the government. Greene shared a video from the evening on X.
"I've already decided," Greene told the crowd. "I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden."
Greene claimed that she wasn't going to vote to fund the government because she "will not fund the weaponized part of the government."
Greene also called to defund DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, who has handed Trump two indictments so far, as well as "rein in the FBI."
During her appearance, Greene told the crowd she supported "defunding" of COVID-related mandates, as she claimed the virus was "over" while adding "Joe Biden even declared COVID is over."
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates addressed Greene's statements in an email to Mediaite.
The White House branded Greene's call for action a "baseless impeachment stunt."
"The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay," Bates began his statement.
"The House Republicans responsible for keeping the government open already made a promise to the American public about government funding, and it would be a shame for them to break their word and fail the country because they caved to the hardcore fringe of their party in prioritizing a baseless impeachment stunt over high stakes needs Americans care about deeply – like fighting fentanyl trafficking, protecting our national security, and funding FEMA."