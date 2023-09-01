Biden's White House Blasts 'Extreme' Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene After Congresswoman Issues Impeachment Threat

During a town hall event in Floyd County, Georgia, on Thursday night, Greene attacked Biden and his alleged "weaponization" of the government. Greene shared a video from the evening on X.

"I've already decided," Greene told the crowd. "I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden."

Greene claimed that she wasn't going to vote to fund the government because she "will not fund the weaponized part of the government."