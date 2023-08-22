FEMA Officials Staying at Posh Five-Star $1,000-a-Night Hotels in Maui During Recovery Efforts

"I think the biggest thing is, he's going to be able to see what I saw when I went to Maui last week and just really experience the complete and utter devastation that this town had experienced," Criswell said during an appearance on ABC.

She noted that Biden was "also going to be able to talk with people and hear their stories and provide a sense of hope and assurance that the federal government is going to be with them as he has directed, and we will continue to bring in resources to support the requests of the governor and their needs as they go through the recovery process."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.