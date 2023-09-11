Your tip
Putin Warlord's Doctor Feared to Be 'Buried Alive' After Suspected Poisoning Attempt

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Elkhan Suleymanov is feared to be dead after he stopped posting to his 55,000 Instagram followers a year ago.

Sep. 11 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

A Chechen warlord's doctor has gone missing and is feared to be "buried alive" after being accused of attempting to poison the strongman ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Speculation that Elkhan Suleymanov, 49, was killed late last year was fueled by his lack of Instagram activity.

Source: Kremlin/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Kadyrov, a leading Putin ally, suspected the medic was involved in his deteriorating health.

The medic who served as health minister and deputy premier of Chechnya stopped posting in October 2022 and has been MIA since.

A bombshell Telegram channel report claimed Kadyrov was involved in his alleged murder after blaming Suleymanov for his ailing health, having become convinced that he was poisoned after receiving unknown injections from the doctor he seemingly once had a friendly relationship with.

Source: Kremlin/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

An exiled Chechen opposition politician said Kadyrov's kidneys had "completely failed," reports claimed.

Photos of them in the countryside together and at official engagements have resurfaced amid the news, showing them clasping each other's arms and smiling for the camera.

The channel VChK-OGPU reported that Kadyrov pointed the finger at Suleymanov for the "sharp deterioration in his health."

"There is talk that he was brutally killed and buried alive in the ground," it was claimed. "Absolutely everyone says that he is no longer alive and that he died a painful death."

Source: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / GDA Photo Service/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Suleymanov has not been heard from or seen in recent months.

Another source with knowledge of the situation stated, "If Kadyrov really suspected Suleymanov of poisoning, then we are unlikely to see him alive. If we are talking about something else, then he may be in captivity."

Meanwhile, other theories have emerged about the medic's possible whereabouts amid concerns for his well-being.

Some believe he ventured back to his birthplace, Baku in Azerbaijan, or is staying under the radar in Moscow, while another theory is that he relocated to the Middle East.

Source: Kremlin/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

There are rumors Suleymanov returned to his birthplace or is hiding out.

In early July, exiled Chechen opposition politician Tumso Abdurakhmanov said Kadyrov's health had taken a turn for the worse.

"Information is coming in that Kadyrov is near death and no longer speaks," Abdurakhmanov shared at the time. "His kidneys have completely failed, and dialysis does not help. It is possible that these are his last days."

One insider spoke with the Telegram channel today, stating that Suleymanov is a "very professional person with high personal standards."

"Just a couple of days before his unexpected dismissal, he discussed tests and the causes of Kadyrov's strange illness with doctors from Moscow until late at night."

"Then he simply disappeared. Later, information about his resignation appeared," said the tipster. "All this time, friends are being told that he left with his family for Baku, is engaged in science, does not want any publicity and will not communicate."

