Is He Next on Putin’s Hit List? Russia’s Top Doctor Vanishes in Moscow After Losing Job Over Major Fraud Scandal

According to the Express, Trukhin, who allegedly knows Russian President Vladimir Putin's medical secrets, was fired from his position due to his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud scandal. The suddenness of his disappearance has sparked speculation about the reasons behind it, with authorities launching a manhunt to locate Putin's top doctor.

Trukhin's daughter stated that she last saw her father on September 3, just one day before the Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) terminated his employment. In a goodbye letter addressed to the institute's staff, Trukhin expressed concerns about the future of the enterprise.

He wrote, "We have created an enterprise that is unique for our country, but its complexity is precisely the Achilles heel that can affect the future in the most unexpected way. I hope this will not happen, and the institute will retain its unique competencies and specialists who today constitute its essence and spirit."