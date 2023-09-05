Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Fling Living it Up After Embattled First Son's Accused of Corruption in Federal Tax Probe
Hunter Biden's former fling, Lunden Roberts, appeared unbothered that the father of her love child is facing mounting legal issues after his "sweetheart" deal fell through, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-stripper, who shares a daughter, Navy Joan, 5, with Hunter proudly spent her Labor Day weekend hunting for doves as Republicans continued to pile on attacks against President Joe Biden's son.
Roberts looked like she didn't have a care in the world while holding a shotgun to hunt with an all-guy group. The blonde bombshell fit in perfectly, wearing a hooded camouflage jacket and hat, jean shorts, and beige boots for the outdoor excursion.
Showcasing her tomboy side as the only woman on the hunting trip, Roberts posted several photos smiling while searching for birds.
"Bad weekend to be a dove," Hunter's ex wrote, adding this is her "fav time of the year w/ my fav guys." Roberts shared the hunting shots on Monday, strategically removing her followers' abilities to comment.
Showing she's put the Biden family in her rear-view, Roberts recently celebrated their daughter's birthday — without Hunter.
"5 years ago, today..I say it every year and I’ll say it again- I’ve never been more grateful for God’s will, for he knew how much my heart needed you. You’re everything I could’ve hoped for, yet greater than anything I could’ve imagined.i’ll love you forever…& even after that," Roberts captioned several sweet photos of the blonde-hair, blue-eyed child.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter — who had never met his daughter — and Roberts recently settled to lower his monthly child support. The two hashed out a private deal in June, with insiders saying his payments were axed by $5k — allegedly reducing the amount from $20k per month to $15k.
Hunter — who denied fathering Navy until a DNA test proved otherwise — took Roberts to court last year, demanding that the judge reduce his child support after claiming his financial status had changed. In turn, Roberts accused the first son of playing dirty and failing to disclose all his sources of income.
Interestingly enough, after getting the amount lowered, Hunter moved his wife and their three-year-old son, Beau, into a pricey $15k per month Malibu rental. However, child support and his move aren't the only things affecting his bank account.
Hunter's legal fees in his criminal court case have continued to mount.
While Hunter’s “sweetheart” plea deal fell apart in July, freshly leaked emails between his legal team and the DOJ revealed the alleged lengths the first son’s attorneys went to avoid him from being criminally charged in the federal tax probe.
Many believe this alleged evidence could open the floodgates for potentially more severe charges for Hunter.