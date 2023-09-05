Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Fling Living it Up After Embattled First Son's Accused of Corruption in Federal Tax Probe

hunter biden lunden
Source: MEGA; @undentownn_/Instagram

Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts share a five-year-old daughter.

By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hunter Biden's former fling, Lunden Roberts, appeared unbothered that the father of her love child is facing mounting legal issues after his "sweetheart" deal fell through, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ex-stripper, who shares a daughter, Navy Joan, 5, with Hunter proudly spent her Labor Day weekend hunting for doves as Republicans continued to pile on attacks against President Joe Biden's son.

Article continues below advertisement
cnpphotos
Source: MEGA

Leaked emails between his legal team and the DOJ revealed the alleged lengths the first son’s attorneys went to avoid him from being criminally charged in the federal tax probe.

Roberts looked like she didn't have a care in the world while holding a shotgun to hunt with an all-guy group. The blonde bombshell fit in perfectly, wearing a hooded camouflage jacket and hat, jean shorts, and beige boots for the outdoor excursion.

Showcasing her tomboy side as the only woman on the hunting trip, Roberts posted several photos smiling while searching for birds.

Article continues below advertisement
lunden roberts
Source: @undentownn_/Instagram

Lunden recently faced off with Hunter in court over lowering his child support.

"Bad weekend to be a dove," Hunter's ex wrote, adding this is her "fav time of the year w/ my fav guys." Roberts shared the hunting shots on Monday, strategically removing her followers' abilities to comment.

Showing she's put the Biden family in her rear-view, Roberts recently celebrated their daughter's birthday — without Hunter.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @undentownn_/Instagram

Despite collecting a significantly lower amount each month, she's still living her best life.

MORE ON:
Hunter Biden

"5 years ago, today..I say it every year and I’ll say it again- I’ve never been more grateful for God’s will, for he knew how much my heart needed you. You’re everything I could’ve hoped for, yet greater than anything I could’ve imagined.i’ll love you forever…& even after that," Roberts captioned several sweet photos of the blonde-hair, blue-eyed child.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter — who had never met his daughter — and Roberts recently settled to lower his monthly child support. The two hashed out a private deal in June, with insiders saying his payments were axed by $5k — allegedly reducing the amount from $20k per month to $15k.

Hunter — who denied fathering Navy until a DNA test proved otherwise — took Roberts to court last year, demanding that the judge reduce his child support after claiming his financial status had changed. In turn, Roberts accused the first son of playing dirty and failing to disclose all his sources of income.

hunter biden deposed laptop repair owner lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Hunter's ongoing legal woes continue to mount after his "sweetheart" deal fell through in July.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, after getting the amount lowered, Hunter moved his wife and their three-year-old son, Beau, into a pricey $15k per month Malibu rental. However, child support and his move aren't the only things affecting his bank account.

Hunter's legal fees in his criminal court case have continued to mount.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

While Hunter’s “sweetheart” plea deal fell apart in July, freshly leaked emails between his legal team and the DOJ revealed the alleged lengths the first son’s attorneys went to avoid him from being criminally charged in the federal tax probe.

Many believe this alleged evidence could open the floodgates for potentially more severe charges for Hunter.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.