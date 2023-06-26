Hunter Biden's Baby Mama All Smiles on Tropical Vacation After Settling $20k Monthly Child Support Battle
Hunter Biden's ex-lover doesn't seem bothered about her monthly child support change-up after a bitter battle with President Joe Biden's son. Lunden Roberts appeared to take the four-year-old daughter she shares with Hunter away on a tropical vacation after agreeing to lower his payments when the former addict claimed he was strapped for cash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lunden didn't hesitate to shove their summer getaway in Hunter's face, even posing with eye candy on her arm. The ex-stripper smiled from ear to ear as she hugged tightly onto her boyfriend of one year while seemingly celebrating the end of her legal feud with Hunter.
The first son's lovechild, Navy Joan Roberts — who he initially denied fathering until a DNA test proved otherwise — looked happy on the beach and playing in the water, apparently unaware of the massive public battle her mom avoided by settling.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lunden and Hunter hashed out a private deal over child support last week, with insiders saying Biden's payments have been axed by $5k — allegedly reducing his payments from $20k per month to $15k.
Her lawyer, Clint Lancaster, refused to comment on the terms of the deal.
“The case is sealed, and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed,” he told the New York Post, adding it was "significant that Lunden was there” at Hunter’s deposition.
“I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden [but] we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his … There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize," Lancaster continued.
- '100 Times Bigger Than Watergate': Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden is Taking Orders From China Because He's 'Compromised' by Son Hunter’s Shady Dealings
- Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Asked Why Hunter Attended White House Dinner: 'That's His Son!'
- AG Merrick Garland Denies Accusations of Meddling in Hunter Biden Probe
Hunter — who has never met Navy — took Lunden to court last year, demanding that the judge reduce his child support after claiming his financial status had changed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Lunden was ready for battle, accusing Hunter of playing dirty and failing to disclose all his sources of income. The settlement on child support came after Hunter reached a "sweetheart" plea deal with the Department of Justice.
Joe’s son agreed to plead guilty to two counts of “willful failure to pay federal income tax." Hunter also agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement in connection to one count of “possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.”