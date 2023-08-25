Hunter Biden Moves Into $15k Monthly Malibu Rental After Crying About Not Being Able to Afford Child Support
Hunter Biden may not be able to afford $20k per month in child support, but now he lives in a home that costs a whopping $15k every 30 days on rent. The embattled first son, 53, has allegedly moved his family — including his wife, Melissa, and their three-year-old son, Beau — into a luxurious rental home in a gated community that is five thousand dollars less than what he used to pay his former flame, ex-stripper Lunden Roberts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom property sits on a hill with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean in the exclusive Malibu neighborhood. Biden's new 2,500-square-foot home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million.
According to the listing, it comes complete with a gourmet kitchen and a "guest studio with private balcony overlooking the ocean that creates the perfect artistic space," which is probably a huge plus for the controversial artist.
It also has a "vastly open floor plan, beautiful wood-beamed ceilings, and large windows that give the illusion of being fully immersed and in total harmony with nature" and "mesmerizing ocean views that are the ultimate backdrop for dining alfresco or stargazing over the shimmering Pacific."
Here's the kicker — not only is President Joe Biden's son sitting pretty in his $15,800 monthly home, but his Secret Service detail is allegedly living in a rental behind the property that's $16k per month — funded by taxpayers.
His bodyguards' four-bedroom house is in a cul-de-sac across the street from Hunter's home and includes a hot tub, reports the Daily Mail, which also obtained photos of the homes.
- Leaked Emails Provide 'Stunning Evidence' of DOJ and Hunter Biden Corruption: Claims Lawyers Blackmailed DOJ With ‘The Wrath of the White House’
- CIA Sued Over Alleged Involvement in Discrediting Hunter Biden Laptop and Producing the 'Dirty 51' Intel Letter
- Jake Tapper Backpedals on Hunter Biden as CNN Makes Embarrassing 'Trump was Right, Biden was Wrong' Confession
Hunter's rental property will cost him $189,600 for the year. His pricey move was exposed after he settled with Lunden to lower his child support for their four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter and Lunden hashed out a private deal in June, with insiders saying his payments were axed by $5k — allegedly reducing the amount from $20k per month to $15k.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hunter — who denied fathering Navy until a DNA test proved otherwise — took Lunden to court last year, demanding that the judge reduce his child support after claiming his financial status had changed. Lunden accused the first son of playing dirty and failing to disclose all his sources of income.
Child support isn't the only thing affecting Hunter's bank account. His legal fees in his criminal court case continue to mount.