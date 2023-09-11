Putin Crony Warns of 'Another 9/11-style Attack' on 22nd Anniversary of Tragedy as Russian Leader Prepares to Meet With Kim Jong Un
A close ally of Vladimir Putin warned the West of “another 9/11-style attack” ahead of the tragedy's 22nd anniversary this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The warning also came amid reports that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un started his journey to Russia to meet with Putin for a summit between the two nations.
In a startling development to come as the United States prepares to observe the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Monday, Putin's crony Dmitry Medvedev took to social media to suggest that “another attack” is imminent.
Medvedev also suggested that a “nuclear or biological component” would be involved in the next alleged attack.
"I don't want to forebode, but [the U.S.] will see that at some point terrorists will launch another 11/09/2001-style attack, but with a nuclear or biological component,” Medvedev wrote on X on Sunday.
"Or even worse: one of the leaders of nuclear countries will lose his nerve and make an emotional decision to use WMD,” Putin’s close ally continued. “Especially since the nuclear club is constantly expanding and a significant part of it is not bound by any obligations.”
"And then that would be it. The end of the ball game,” Medvedev concluded his warning. “There will be only to collect money for a new monument in the neighborhood of Ground Zero. At best."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Medvedev’s warning on Sunday was not the first time the chairman of Russia’s security council hinted at a possible war against the United States and the West.
Medvedev hinted at a war between the West and Russia earlier this year when he condemned the West for aiding Ukraine in Russia’s war against its neighboring nation.
The Putin crony claimed that the U.S. and the West ignored “signals” from Moscow and that the West’s interference in the Russo-Ukrainian war was pushing the world closer to World War III.
"Frankly speaking, it would have definitely been better if they had heard the signals,” Medvedev said in August. "In any case, the world would not have to face the threat of World War III.”
“In fact,” he continued last month, “this is where our opponents are actively pushing everyone."
Medvedev also slammed President Joe Biden earlier this year and claimed that the 80-year-old leader could "absent-mindedly start World War III.”
Meanwhile, Medvedev’s chilling remarks came amid reports that Kim Jong Un started his journey from Pyongyang, North Korea to Vladivostok, Russia to meet with Putin for a summit.
According to BBC, Jong Un left Pyongyang early Monday morning and is expected to meet with the 70-year-old Russian leader in Vladivostok on Tuesday.
The summit, which would mark Jong Un’s first international trip in more than four years, is reportedly set to include a discussion about North Korea supplying Russia with weapons to help support Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
"What'll matter now is if both sides can find suitable prices they're willing to pay for the other's assistance," one source familiar with the upcoming meeting told BBC.
The source added, “This could open up the possibility of North Korea transferring more sophisticated weaponry to Russia to allow Moscow to maintain and backfill its own stocks of conventional weapons.”