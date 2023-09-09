'Wake-Up Call': Trump's Inner Sanctum 'Fretting' Over Lagging Iowa Campaign Operation
Several allies of former President Donald Trump are becoming increasingly concerned over his "fretting" lead in the Iowa caucus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A number of Trump's biggest supporters are doing what they can to beef up the ex-prez's lead in Iowa by hiring more experienced campaign workers to handle the regional political work around the midwestern state.
According to Yahoo! News, the campaign is scrambling to fill jobs that "should have been filled six to eight months ago."
One Republican operative based in Iowa said they are preparing for a months-long battle against Republican presidential opponents such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who trail Trump in the polls but have built better machinery to find and secure votes.
According to interviews with a dozen sources, including longtime Trump campaign allies, state and local officials in Iowa, and GOP strategists, the "fretting" extends even to Trump's own family members.
One source who has worked in Iowa, who spoke out in an effort to spur change in the campaign, described a phone call with the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., in which he voiced his concern about a lack of experience on the Iowa campaign team and said multiple times that they need "an adult in the room."
Trump Jr. allegedly told the source that he was concerned "that they were running from behind in getting things going and that there was concern about that at the highest levels."
The source added that "they were giving DeSantis too many opportunities."
In response, Trump Jr. appeared on NBC News to claim that "as usual, this is 100% fake news, in what is likely the last breath from the dying Ron DeSanctimonious campaign."
According to Real Clear Politics, former President Trump currently has 52% support in the 2024 Iowa Republican Primaries, 27.8 points ahead of DeSantis at 16.7% and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott at 9.5 in third place.
Trump claimed that the public's alleged view of the 91 "banana republic" cases against him contributed to his lead in GOP polls.
"It's why I'm beating every Republican by so much, among other things, to be honest, because we had a great, we had a great run as president," Trump said.
The former President has been indicted in New York, DC, Georgia and Florida.