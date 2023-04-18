Megyn Kelly Trashes Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Rare Political Misstep' After He Pushes To End Bud Light Boycott Over Dylan Mulvaney Backlash

"So, here's the deal, Anheuser-Busch, totally s--- the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing," the former president's son said of Bud Light's parent company. "I'm not, though, for destroying an American and iconic company for something like this."

"When I actually look into it, I’m not gonna blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell," he continued, noting he reviewed the political giving and lobbying history of Anheuser-Busch.

"And guess what? They actually support Republicans in, in woke corporate America."

