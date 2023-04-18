Megyn Kelly Trashes Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Rare Political Misstep' After He Pushes To End Bud Light Boycott Over Dylan Mulvaney Backlash
Megyn Kelly called out Donald Trump Jr. for supporting Bud Light amid controversy over their partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Donald Trump Jr. should be thinking about how Donald Trump's base is thinking," the former Fox News personality said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles made an appearance on her SiriusXM program and agreed that Don Jr. should have taken a firm stance on the divisive subject, explaining, "There is no neutrality here, especially when we're talking about an issue that can't have a moderate position."
Don Jr. addressed the backlash over the beer company's affiliation with Mulvaney in a clip from his podcast, Triggered, which Kelly said made him appear as an apologist for Bud Light.
"So, here's the deal, Anheuser-Busch, totally s--- the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing," the former president's son said of Bud Light's parent company. "I'm not, though, for destroying an American and iconic company for something like this."
"When I actually look into it, I’m not gonna blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell," he continued, noting he reviewed the political giving and lobbying history of Anheuser-Busch.
"And guess what? They actually support Republicans in, in woke corporate America."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Whoopi Goldberg Defends Bud Light Over Backlash From Conservatives Like Megyn Kelly Over Dylan Mulvaney Controversy
- Bud Light Boycott: Megyn Kelly Says Embattled Brewery Should Have Teamed Up With Caitlyn Jenner Instead Of Dylan Mulvaney
- Megyn Kelly Attacks 'Tennessee Three' Member Justin Pearson, Calls Ousted Representative A 'Faker'
Kelly said swift action should have been taken by the company's CEO if they were indeed upset about what the marketing department did by recruiting Mulvaney, adding there was no indication of that. "At a minimum, if you're not gonna issue the apologetic groveling email to your fan base, at least fire somebody," she said.
"I don't know if Don is trying to play a little good cop to the rest of our bad cop here,” Knowles questioned. "And try to keep those Republican donations from Bud Light coming on in, especially obviously as his father is running for president again."
Kelly said that Don Jr. should have put his foot down on this one. "They need to stand with their base," she added. "I think that was a rare political misstep by team Trump."
As we previously reported, Kid Rock shot cases of Bud Light in opposition of their partnership with Mulvaney while Travis Tritt also cut ties with their parent company and all affiliated products.
Meanwhile, others defended the company which has suffered a more than $5 billion market value dip amid the outcry. Outspoken daytime talk show host Whoopi Goldberg told Bud Light not to fret over conservative backlash from critics.