‘Department of Injustice’: Donald Trump Rages in All-caps Early Morning Rant Attacking ‘Crooked’ Joe Biden and Jack Smith, Scoffs at Debate Invite
Donald Trump melted down this morning in an all-caps post filled with anger about President Biden and the man responsible for multiple criminal charges being filed against him, Jack Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president unleashed his feelings in an early morning post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He wrote, “WE HAVE A DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE RIGGING THE ELECTION FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN. UNLESS IT IS QUICKLY STOPPED, ALL FUTURE ELECTIONS WILL FOLLOW THE SAME PATH!”
Trump then reposted a message from conservative mouthpiece Mark Levin. The post contained a quote that read “A.G. Garland and Jack Smith, they are the criminals, not Donald Trump.”
Last night, Trump told his followers that he would not be taking the debate stage with his rivals Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, and Chris Christie.
- Found: Federal Prosecutors Obtain Copy of Mark Meadows' Draft Manuscript That Claimed Trump Had Classified War Plan Laying on the Couch at his Office in Bedminster
- Jake Tapper Backpedals on Hunter Biden as CNN Makes Embarrassing 'Trump was Right, Biden was Wrong' Confession
- Ex-President Donald Trump Furiously Attacks Fani Willis Calling Her a 'Failed District Attorney' Who is 'Bad For America'
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He told his supporters, “New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by “legendary” numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, “Aida” Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more.”
He added,” I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
Last week, Trump had the same opinion on the debates. He said, “Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a “wonderful” field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary.”
Trump added, “In fact, I am leading the runner-up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”