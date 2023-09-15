‘Deranged Lunatic Prosecutor’: Trump Denies Asking Employee to Delete Mar-a-Lago Security Footage, Rips Jack Smith’s Probe
Donald Trump fought back against accusations he asked his Mar-a-Lago employees to erase security footage that was sought by investigators looking into his alleged mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump sat down for an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. A clip of the interview aired on the Today Show and the full chat will be broadcast tonight.
During the sit-down, Trump was grilled about the Jack Smith-led probe into the classified documents. In July, Smith and his team added three additional charges that claimed Trump worked with Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira in the summer of 2022.
The new indictment claimed Trump — with Nauta and De Oliveira — asked another Mar-a-Lago employee to “delete security camera footage at the Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”
Walker asked, “I want to ask you about the case related to Mar-a-Lago. A new charge suggests you asked a staffer to delete security camera footage so it wouldn’t get into the hands of investigators.”
Trump replied, “That’s false.”
The NBC host said, “Did you do that? It’s false?”
Trump said, “False. But let me tell you what else.” When asked if he would testify under oath, the ex-president said, “Sure, I’m going to — I’ll testify.”
He continued, “Look, It’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing, and he tried to destroy lots of lives. He’s a lunatic. So it’s a fake charge.”
“But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And, they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes, I don’t think. I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes, I said, “Sure.” They’re my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them. Just so you understand, though, we didn’t delete anything. Nothing was deleted,” he said.
He even disputed hiding the tapes. Trump said, “And just so you know, I offered them. I said if you want to look at tapes, you can look at them.”