Donald Trump Defiantly Says 'I'm Not Going to Tell You' When Questioned About What He Was Doing During the January 6 Riots

Welker didn't let up and asked, "What did you do when the Capitol was under attack though?" Trump pointed to a video he had put out where he told his supporters to go home. However, Welker pointed out that the video was released more than three hours after the attack had begun.

The interview continued with Welker inquiring about who Trump called to stop the riot. Trump deflected the question, once again blaming former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for allowing the riot to happen.

He refused to disclose if he called the military or law enforcement for assistance, despite Welker reminding him that he had the authority as commander in chief to send help.