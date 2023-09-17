Donald Trump Defiantly Says 'I'm Not Going to Tell You' When Questioned About What He Was Doing During the January 6 Riots
In a recent interview with Kristen Welker, former President Donald Trump was confronted about his actions on January 6 and why he didn't do more to stop the riot that his supporters held at the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Welker, the new moderator of Meet The Press, pressed Trump on his false election claims and his attempts to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.
During the interview, Welker asked Trump to provide details about what he was doing while his supporters stormed Congress to halt the election certification.
She specifically asked, "Tell me how you watched this all unfold. Were you in the dining room watching TV?" Trump evaded the question, responding, "I'm not going to tell you."
Welker didn't let up and asked, "What did you do when the Capitol was under attack though?" Trump pointed to a video he had put out where he told his supporters to go home. However, Welker pointed out that the video was released more than three hours after the attack had begun.
The interview continued with Welker inquiring about who Trump called to stop the riot. Trump deflected the question, once again blaming former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for allowing the riot to happen.
He refused to disclose if he called the military or law enforcement for assistance, despite Welker reminding him that he had the authority as commander in chief to send help.
Earlier this year, the former President called for the immediate release of all detained January 6 rioters. Over 1,000 people have been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol. Over 650 defendants have pleaded guilty, and more than 600 have been sentenced, with over half serving prison time ranging from three days to 22 years.
Trump himself faces several charges regarding his role on January 6, such as conspiracy to violate rights, the recruitment of fake electors, conspiracy to defraud the United States, attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to commit that crime.
The ex-president has gone on to deny any wrongdoing.
Despite having four indictments against him and currently facing 91 criminal charges, Trump is still the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination for President.
According to Real Clear Politics, the 45th President is currently polling at 56.6% support, nearly 44 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in second place at 12.7%.
