Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Spearheading January 6 Capitol Riot

While Tarrio was arrested in Washington D.C. prior to the insurrection at the Capitol, he and three other former Proud Boys members were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their role in attempting to stop the certification of 2020 election results.

Judge Kelly said that he didn't believe Tarrio was "remorseful" for the charges he was convicted of.

