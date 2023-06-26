Proud Boys Face Off Against Rival Neo-Nazi Group at Oregon City Rally
Members of far-right group the Proud Boys brawled with members of a rival neo-Nazi clan at a rally in Oregon City, Oregon, RadarOnline.com has leanred.
The dramatic altercation unfolded on Saturday at an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.
Cameras rolled as tensions escalated between the extremist groups as they violently turned on each other.
While the Proud Boys gathered to protest the Pride celebration, fellow neo-Nazi group the Rose City Nationalists showed up with the same idea.
The Proud Boys immediately turned to intimidation as they attempted to mark their territory.
Video footage circulated on social media that captured the far-right group as they surrounded the Rose City Nationalists and began taunting them.
"Get the f--- out of here!" shouted one Proud Boys member, as others were seen shoving the Rose City Nationalists.
The Proud Boys could be heard hurling expletives and homophobic slurs as a physical brawl broke out.
Proud Boys threw punches at the Rose City Nationalists — and at one point, a flag pole bearing the American colors was used as a weapon to beat a rival member.
Stunned by confusion, the Rose City members attempted the area and scattered in all directions, but the Proud Boys were not done.
In an adrenaline induced rage, Proud Boys called on members to capture the runaways and shouted, "Demask them! Demask!"
Internet trolls who shared clips of the altercation attempted to suggest that the Proud Boys were actually fighting "Feds."
Conspiracy theorists accused the Rose City Nationalists of being undercover federal agents, despite any factual evidence to support the absurd claim.
The accusation was similar to what was heard after the January 6 Insurrection, which catapulted the Proud Boys to the national spotlight.
Proud Boy supporters, far-right extremists, and QAnon conspiracy theorists alike blamed Antifa for the insurrection at the Capitol.