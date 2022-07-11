Florida Woman Melissa Radovich Defends Proud Boys In Bizarre Op-Ed Article Praising The Right-Wing Extremist Group

A Florida woman named Melissa Radovich came under fire this weekend after she published a bizarre op-ed article praising and defending the Proud Boys in her local newspaper, Radar has confirmed.

The article, titled “Attacking Proud Boys does a disservice to caring school parents,” was published in Florida’s Sarasota Herald-Tribune on Sunday and it "commended" the Proud Boys despite the right-wing extremist group being designated a terrorist group for their record of political violence in the United States.