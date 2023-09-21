'I Didn't Flip on President Trump': Attorney Denies Turning on Donald After He's Named a State Witness
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood vehemently denied flipping on the ex-president after he was named a state witness, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis listed Wood as a "witness for the state" in a court filing that was released Wednesday. Five additional state witnesses were also included in the filing.
Wood, a former Atlanta-based attorney who pushed conspiracy theories in support of the ex-president, said the notion that he flipped on Donald Trump was "nonsense."
"I didn't flip on President Trump. That's just pure nonsense," Wood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I wouldn't have any knowledge to flip on him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Wood being named as a potential state witness led legal pundits to suggest that the former attorney would take the stand and testify against Trump in Willis' 2020 election interference case. Wood testified before the Fulton County grand jury, which voted to indict the GOP frontrunner and over a dozen co-defendants.
When pressed on what information Wood testified to before the grand jury, the former attorney refused to name specifics.
- 'Prince Harry of Media': Donald Trump Attacks 'Woke' Howard Stern After Shock Jock Rips Ex-President
- Donald Trump Attacks Billionaire Donor Charles Koch Calling Him 'Very Stupid, Awkward, and Highly Overrated Globalist'
- ‘Nobody Wants To See That’: Trump Accused of Losing it Over Wounded Veteran Being Featured at Event
"I don’t have a copy of my testimony, and I don’t want to go on memory," Wood said about his grand jury testimony.
Wood revealed he was asked generally about election lawsuits in which he was named alongside Sidney Powell, former Trump lawyer and co-defendant. He claimed that his involvement with Powell was negligible.
"I didn’t have anything to do with preparing those lawsuits, and I didn’t even know my name was on some of them," Wood claimed.
Despite the special grand jury recommending that Wood be indicted, Willis did not charge him as part of the alleged racketeering scheme to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. Should Wood be called to testify at trial, he said he would "be honest and tell them the answers."
After the filing was released, concern for Wood being a state witness was raised over potential conflict of interest due to the possibility that he could face cross-examination from his former attorney and co-counsel, who was tasked with representing Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
In addition to Wood, five additional individuals were named as state witnesses.
Vikki Consiglio, Gloria Godwin, James Carroll, and Carolyn Fisher were said to have impersonated GOP electors, though they were not charged in Willis' RICO indictment.
A fifth person, CJ Pearson, was named as a state witness. Pearson initially supported the fake electors' plot but later reversed course and withdrew from participating in the scheme.