'I Didn't Flip on President Trump': Attorney Denies Turning on Donald After He's Named a State Witness

Wood, a former Atlanta-based attorney who pushed conspiracy theories in support of the ex-president, said the notion that he flipped on Donald Trump was "nonsense."

"I didn't flip on President Trump. That's just pure nonsense," Wood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I wouldn't have any knowledge to flip on him."

