Trump Conspiracy-Peddling 'Ringleader' Mark Meadows Sold Off $750k Condo Months Before RICO Indictment
The alleged “ringleader” in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election sold off one of his real-estate holdings before being slammed with a racketeering indictment in Georgia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pocketed a cool $750k last year when he offloaded a swanky 2-bedroom 1,038 square foot condominium in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, property records showed.
Meadows, 64, became the third member of Trump’s Dream Team of now-disgraced lawyers raising a legal war chest to fend off charges of allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
RadarOnline.com has also learned two other co-defendants – lawyers Jenna Ellis and John Eastman – have resorted to the public funding website Givesendgo.com to fatten their legal defense fund.
Ellis, 39, has already raised nearly $200k, while Eastman, 63, has received more than $522k of the $750k he established as his legal defense goal. Eastman's money-grubbing pitch includes an Oval Office photograph with grinning Trump giving a thumbs up.
As RadarOnline.com reported, conspiracy-peddling lawyer Sidney Powell hauled in a cool $1.47 million by selling a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom spread outside Asheville, North Carolina, shortly before she was indicted in Georgia.
Powell, 68, and her cohorts, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow pusher Mike Lindell were walloped with a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit for falsely claiming Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.
Giuliani, 79, recently listed his longtime Upper East Side 3-bedroom apartment for $6.5 million. Many presume the amount will help fend off the criminal charges and several civil lawsuits hanging over his head.
What’s more, the rogue’s gallery of lawyers – Powell, Giuliani, and Eastman – have also been identified as the unnamed co-conspirators in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s criminal indictment against Trump for his alleged role in trying to overturn the election.
Meadows was identified as the alleged election scheme ringleader by Marc Short, the chief of staff for former Vice President Mike Pence.
“I don’t think any of us relish witnessing what’s happening with these people that we worked with,” Short told CNN Primetime host Abby Phillip. “I think it’s fair to say that, you know, Mark was a ringleader of much of the events that happened around January 6th.”
“There were a lot of conversations leading up to this, and Mark was central to pulling together many of those who were, I think, whispering falsehoods into the president’s ear.”
Meadows is one of 18 co-defendants in the sweeping 41-count indictment and is accused of being the architect of Trump’s infamous “I just want to find 11,780 votes” phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021.
Meadows, a real estate developer, purchased the Virginia condo in 2017 and sold it off last year as various prosecutors prepared the battery of criminal charges, records show.
Meadows pled not guilty to the Georgia charges arguing his federal job protected him from state-level charges.