Trump Conspiracy-Peddling 'Ringleader' Mark Meadows Sold Off $750k Condo Months Before RICO Indictment

The alleged “ringleader” in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election sold off one of his real-estate holdings before being slammed with a racketeering indictment in Georgia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pocketed a cool $750k last year when he offloaded a swanky 2-bedroom 1,038 square foot condominium in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, property records showed.

Meadows, 64, became the third member of Trump’s Dream Team of now-disgraced lawyers raising a legal war chest to fend off charges of allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).