Lindsey Graham Defends His Actions After Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Indicting Him in Trump RICO Case: 'What I Did Was Consistent With My Job'
Senator Lindsey Graham responded to the bombshell news that he could be indicted on RICO charges alongside Donald Trump and 18 others, RadarOnline.com can report.
Senator Graham addressed the issue on Friday, shortly after it was revealed that a Georgia grand jury recommended he be indicted by District Attorney Fani Willis.
According to Mediaite, the recommended indictment was in connection to a call the South Carolina senator made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger regarding the 2020 presidential election.
Graham was accused of calling Raffensperger about alleged election fraud in the state that could ultimately push the state’s election results in then-President Trump’s favor.
But the embattled GOP politician has since defended his actions and claimed that his behavior following the 2020 election was “consistent” with his job as a senator – albeit a senator for another state.
“But at the end of the day, nothing happened. What I did was consistent with my job as being United States senator, chairman of the Judiciary Committee,” Graham told reporters on Friday.
“But it was just not me,” he continued. “Three United States senators were opening up Pandora’s box.”
Graham also noted that he made the “responsible decision” and ultimately certified the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden.
“I never asked [Raffensperger] to set aside ballots or anything else,” Graham told reporters at a South Carolina event ahead of the weekend.
“After the conversation, I decided it was best for me to vote to certify the election,” he continued, “because I didn’t have enough confidence in my own mind to overturn it.”
Still, the GOP lawmaker criticized the “system in this country” and suggested that the “legal system” was being used as a “political tool” against Trump and the ex-president’s 18 co-defendants.
“I think the system in this country is getting off the rails and we have to be careful not to use the legal system as a political tool,” Graham charged.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators were indicted in August in connection to their suspected efforts to subvert Georgia’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump was charged with 13 counts – including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
The embattled ex-president also rushed to social media after his fourth indictment to call the proceeding a “witch hunt” aimed at “interfering” with his 2024 White House plans.
“The American people know what’s going on,” Trump fumed following his arrest in Georgia last month. “What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”