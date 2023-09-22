‘ZERO Republican Leadership’: Donald Trump Attacks 'Disloyal' Mitch McConnell in Early Morning Rant, Accuses Senator of Helping ‘Radical Left Lunatics’
Donald Trump woke up ready to fight. The ex-president unleased on his one-time friend Senator Mitch McConnell for allegedly helping the “Radical Left Lunatics,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack McConnell while taking a jab at Rupert Murdoch, who stepped down as CEO of Fox Corp this week.
The ex-president said, “Many people are saying that, ”You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!” I do not believe this is so, but while we’re at it, how about getting rid of “Democrat” Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic “yes” votes, EVERYTHING they want.”
He added, “There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate. MAGA!!!”
Trump and McConnell have a long history. During his time in office, Trump often talked highly of McConnell. Things changed after the 2020 election.
Last year, Trump labeled McConnell a “disloyal sleazebag” during the House select Jan. 6 committee’s hearing.
A video of McConnell speaking on the Senate floor during Trump’s second impeachment trial was played. In the clip, the Senator accused Trump of playing a role in causing the Jan. 6. Insurrection.
Trump took to Truth Social after watching the clip played.
“Is this the same Mitch McConnell who was losing big in Kentucky, and came to the White House to BEG me for an Endorsement and help? Without me he would have lost in a landslide. A disloyal sleaze bag!” Trump said.
Earlier this year, during a sit-down with Tucker Carlson, Trump continued to speak negatively about McConnell.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
While speaking about his time as President, he said, “The Senate was very good for me, other than, you know, Mitch McConnell. Too bad I endorsed him.”
“He’s a bad guy,” Trump added.
“The level of loyalty is different in politics than it is in normal life,” Trump added. “Mitch McConnell, in my opinion, was trying to get senators to impeach me, especially for the second one.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, aside from his attack on McConnell, Trump has been facing backlash over his alleged remarks about a wounded solider.
According to a new book, Trump lost it when he saw a severely wounded Army captain named Luis Avila sing God Bless America at a 2019 event.