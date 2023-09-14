'Move the F------ Motion!' Speaker Kevin McCarthy Spars With Republican Colleagues Over Removal Threats in Tense Closed-Door Meeting

On Thursday morning, a fired-up McCarthy was said to be defiant against outspoken GOP caucus members, who he reportedly told to "move the f------ motion" to remove him as House Speaker if they were so displeased.

According to Politico's Olivia Beavers, sources who were present for the closed-door meeting said the House Speaker told the room, "If you think you scare me because you want to file a motion to vacate, move the f------ motion."

Beavers said McCarthy noted that any Republican in his position, including his successor, would make the same arguments.