'Move the F------ Motion!' Speaker Kevin McCarthy Spars With Republican Colleagues Over Removal Threats in Tense Closed-Door Meeting
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sparred with his Republican colleagues behind closed doors following calls from his own caucus to remove him as leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Republican congress members came to an impasse over budget negotiations that could force a government shutdown, decorum went out the window as McCarthy fired back with expletive-ridden threats.
On Thursday morning, a fired-up McCarthy was said to be defiant against outspoken GOP caucus members, who he reportedly told to "move the f------ motion" to remove him as House Speaker if they were so displeased.
According to Politico's Olivia Beavers, sources who were present for the closed-door meeting said the House Speaker told the room, "If you think you scare me because you want to file a motion to vacate, move the f------ motion."
Beavers said McCarthy noted that any Republican in his position, including his successor, would make the same arguments.
Republicans met behind closed doors to hash out infighting over spending bills. While many caucus members urged McCarthy to shut down the government over disputes with their demands, the House Speaker sought a stopgap bill that would give him more time for negotiations.
This was viewed as siding with Democrats by lawmakers who felt McCarthy was turning his back on his party.
McCarthy's harsh words followed a scathing speech from Florida congressman Matt Gaetz on the House floor.
"Instead of cutting spending to raise the debt limit, you relied on budgetary gimmicks and rescissions so that you ultimately ended up serving as the valet to underwrite Biden’s debt and advance his spending agenda," Gaetz said earlier this week before he threatened to bring a motion to remove McCarthy from his coveted position.
When McCarthy fired back at Gaetz on Thursday, the Florida lawmaker reportedly told him to "just move the f------ spending bills."
Gaetz and his posse of pro-Trump colleagues were no strangers to putting McCarthy through the wringer to have their demands met.
The holdout Republicans extended the confirmation of McCarthy as the speaker for an unprecedented 15 rounds of voting earlier this year after refusing to support him unless he bent the knee to their requests, the first sign of a major rift within the party.
Since his narrow victory, McCarthy continued to face backlash from his caucus and Democrats for apparently being unable to control his own caucus.