'What Changed?': CNN Confronts House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for Flip-Flopping on Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Kevin McCarthy was confronted by CNN this week after the House Speaker flip-flopped on his decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising confrontation took place on Tuesday shortly after McCarthy announced that certain Republican-led House committees would formally launch an impeachment inquiry into the 80-year-old president.
The House Speaker’s announcement on Tuesday conflicted with his assurance less than two weeks ago when he told Breitbart News that the impeachment inquiry would be decided by a vote on the House floor and “not through a declaration by one person.”
“If we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person,” McCarthy told the outlet earlier this month, according to Mediaite.
When questioned about his decision not to hold an impeachment inquiry vote by CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday, McCarthy cited former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump in September 2019 without a House vote.
“Nancy Pelosi changed the precedent of this House on September 24th,” McCarthy told Raju. “It was withheld and good enough for every single Democrat here.”
“It was good enough for the judge,” the House Speaker defended his decision further. “Why does it have to be different today?”
Raju then noted how McCarthy seemingly backtracked on his initial decision to hold a vote and cited the House Speaker’s interview with Breitbart News 12 days ago.
“I’m curious why you changed your position,” Raju pressed.
“I never changed my position,” McCarthy responded.
“You told Breitbart 12 days ago you’d have a vote,” Raju emphasized.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Speaker McCarthy first teased a possible impeachment inquiry into Biden in July while discussing the president’s alleged involvement in his son’s overseas and possibly illegal business dealings.
“I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this,” McCarthy told Fox News during an interview over the summer.
The House Speaker then directed the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, and the House Ways and Means Committee to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Tuesday.
“Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” he said. “I do not make this decision lightly. And regardless of your party, or who you voted for these facts should concern all Americans.”
White House spokesperson Ian Sams slammed McCarthy’s decision and, like CNN’s Raju, accused the House Speaker of flip-flopping on the matter because he did not have enough votes to pass an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on the House floor.
“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” Sams charged. “His own GOP members have said so.”
“He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip-flopped because he doesn’t have support,” Sams added. “Extreme politics at its worst.”