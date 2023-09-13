‘Weak and Timid’: Kevin McCarthy Trashed By Donald Trump’s Ex Pal Joe Scarborough For Being Bullied by Matt Gaetz Over Biden Impeachment
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called out Kevin McCarthy for being “weak” and allowing Matt Gaetz to trash him in public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Scarborough spoke on Morning Joe about McCarthy’s decision to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Gaetz has been demanding the speaker not only launch the inquiry but wants a whole list of demands — or he has threatened to call for McCarthy to be replaced.
Gaetz recently said he would take action against McCarthy unless the speaker comes into “immediate total compliance” with what he wants done.
“The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair,” Gaetz said at a recent hearing.
He continued, "Mr. Speaker, you boasted in January that we would use the power of the subpoena and the power of the purse. But here we are eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoena to Hunter Biden. That’s how you know that the rushed and, you know, somewhat rattled performance you just saw from the speaker isn’t real.
Gaetz ended, "The only thing 118th Congress is known for at this point is electing Kevin McCarthy speaker and underwriting Biden’s debt. And unfortunately, there’s only one of those things we can remediate at this time."
Scarborough told McCarthy, “Kevin, you need to tell people to go to Hell!”
“At the Gates of Hell, if Satan said to me ‘Immediate total compliance or [we will remove you],’ I would say FA and FO!” Scarborough said. FA and FO are the shortened version of “F--- around and find out.”
Scarborough then asked, “What kind of man would allow somebody to talk to him publicly [that way] and bow down to him?””
“My daughter… She would never in a billion years allow somebody to talk to her that way!” Scarborough said. “We wouldn’t allow our children to act that way! Who is Kevin McCarthy? Why does he allow anybody to talk to him that way? It’s astounding that he is that weak and timid and Speaker of the House.”