Hunter Biden Testimony: Embattled First Son 'Embarrassed' by Content Found on 'Laptop From Hell' — but Denies Computer Was His
Hunter Biden recently testified that he was “embarrassed” by the leaked content found on his alleged “laptop from hell” – although he also denied that the infamous computer belonged to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac sued President Joe Biden’s son for defamation, Hunter reportedly testified for six hours on June 29 in connection to the case.
According to the embattled first son’s deposition, Hunter refuted allegations that he visited Mac Isaac’s computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware two separate times in April 2019 to drop off his personal computer.
Hunter also reportedly claimed that he was “without knowledge” regarding his whereabouts on April 12, 2019 – the day Mac Isaac claimed the first son dropped off his laptop at the Delaware repair shop.
Significant parts of Hunter’s June 29 deposition were released on Thursday after Mac Isaac filed a motion to dismiss the first son’s countersuit with prejudice in Delaware Superior Court.
President Biden’s embattled son reportedly admitted that he was “embarrassed” by the material attributed to him from the laptop, and he argued that the publication of such private material would be “highly offensive to a reasonable person.”
Mac Isaac wrote in the Thursday filing that Hunter’s “confused and dishonest responses prove fatal to all facts alleged in his counterclaims” and that “the use of the ‘reasonable person’ standard should clearly not apply to Biden” because “it seems what would embarrass a reasonable person does not embarrass Biden.”
Meanwhile, Mac Isaac also argued that the content found on Hunter’s allegedly abandoned laptop showed a “lack of concern” about Hunter “using his father’s political ties to close deals with foreign countries, some of whom are considered adversaries with the United States.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter’s abandoned laptop first made waves in October 2020 after alleged material from the computer was leaked to the New York Post ahead of that year’s presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
Mac Isaac admitted that he shared the contents of Hunter’s supposed laptop with then-Trump advisor and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani after Hunter failed to retrieve the laptop after 90 days.
Mac Isaac sued Hunter for defamation after the first son publicly refuted the computer repair shop owner’s claims, and Hunter ultimately countersued Mac Isaac for defamation in May 2023.
According to the countersuit filed against Mac Isaac in a Delaware federal court in May, Hunter’s legal team argued that Mac Isaac illegally “accessed, copied, and disseminated” the first son’s laptop in 2019 after Hunter failed to retrieve the computer after 90 days.
"Biden had more than a reasonable expectation of privacy that any data that he created or maintained would not be accessed, copied, disseminated, or posted on the Internet for others to use against him or his family or for the public to view," Hunter’s countersuit read.
"Contrary to Mac Isaac's Repair Authorization form, Delaware law provides that tangible personal property is deemed abandoned only after the property’s rightful owner fails to assert or declare property rights to the property for a period of 1 year,” the countersuit added.
The FBI and multiple media outlets have since independently verified that the abandoned laptop likely belonged to President Biden’s son, although it is unclear whether Mac Isaac had a right to share the computer and its contents.
It should also be noted that Mac Isaac is legally blind, and Hunter’s legal team has used that revelation to question the computer repair shop owner’s credibility in the ongoing case.