Unlikely Partnership: GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz Floats Teaming With Democrat Eric Swalwell to Take Down Speaker Kevin McCarthy
GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz teased the idea of teaming up with Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell this week to take down House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising development came on Monday shortly after Swalwell expressed skepticism regarding Gaetz’s calls for McCarthy to be removed as Speaker of the House.
Swalwell also criticized Gaetz for “folding like a cheap card table” earlier this year when McCarthy was elected to the House Speakership role.
"I've never seen a colleague make more empty threats — day in/day out than this guy,” the Democratic congressman tweeted. “Gaetz folded like a cheap card table to make McCarthy speaker and will never — I repeat never — make a motion to remove McCarthy.”
“I do not work with serious people," Swalwell added.
Gaetz fired back at Swalwell shortly after and suggested that the two parties team up to remove McCarthy despite being on separate sides of the political aisle.
"If I make a motion to remove Kevin, how many Democrat votes can I count on?" Gaetz asked on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Are all Democrats so willing, [Swalwell]? Will my NorCal twitter troll have the courage and efficacy to become my dem whip?? If I'll work with [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] to ban congressional stock trading I'll absolutely work with [Swalwell] to rid the House of ineffective leadership.”
“How many votes can you deliver against a Motion to Table a Motion to Vacate, eric?” Gaetz continued. “Asking for (many) friends!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy recently came under fire from Republicans like Gaetz who called for the House Speaker to be removed.
GOP congress members are reportedly disappointed in a number of decisions McCarthy made in his capacity as Speaker of the House – including a deal with Democrats to avoid a default on the national debt, his refusal to approve additional aid for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, and for not releasing security footage taken on the day of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.
McCarthy came under fire most recently for his hesitation to launch an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden regarding the president’s alleged involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s shadowy and potentially illegal overseas business deals.
Although McCarthy continues to tease an impeachment inquiry against Biden, the House Speaker has yet to officially launch one.
“If you’re sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority,” McCarthy said in July. “We’ve only followed where the information has taken us.”
“But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” he said nearly two months ago.
“I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this.”