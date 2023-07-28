‘You are a P----’: Speaker Kevin McCarthy Called ‘Weak Man’ In Secret Video of Stoush on House Floor
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was called a “p----” and a “weak man” last month during a verbal brawl on the House floor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident reportedly took place on June 21 after McCarthy and his fellow House Republicans voted to censure Democratic House Rep. Adam Schiff.
While the majority of Democrats shouted “Shame!” at their Republican colleagues, one Democratic congressman in particular – Eric Swalwell of California – reportedly stood “in the well of the House near the speaker's podium” and targeted McCarthy directly.
“This is pathetic,” Swalwell allegedly told McCarthy, according to a secret video from that day. “You’re weak. You're a weak man."
Then, one day later, McCarthy and Swalwell’s row reportedly escalated further.
“If you ever say something like that to me again, I’m gonna kick the s--- out of you,” McCarthy told Swalwell, according to a Congress member who spoke to Daily Beast on Thursday.
“They were in each other’s faces. Basically nose-to-nose,” added another House source. “And Swalwell said something like, ‘Are we really gonna do this?’”
“Call me a p---- again, and I’ll kick you’re a--,” McCarthy fired back. Swalwell allegedly responded: “You. Are. A. P----.”
According to House sources, McCarthy did not end up “kicking the s---” out of Stalwell and the two congressmen quickly returned to their House duties.
McCarthy and Swalwell’s back-and-forth on June 21 and 22 would not be the first time the two House officials put their bad blood on display for the American public.
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Teases Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden: ‘We Will Follow This All the Way to the End’
- 'He Needs to Endorse Me—Today!' Trump's Threat to Kevin McCarthy REVEALED: House Speaker Brokered Peace Instead, Pledged to Vote To Expunge The Don's Impeachments in Bid 'To Calm' Raging Ex-Prez
- Whoopi Goldberg Says Kevin McCarthy Has No 'Cojones' as 'The View' Co-hosts Take Turns Mocking House Speaker
Shortly after McCarthy secured the House speakership in January, he immediately removed Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee over allegations Swalwell once had a relationship with a Chinese spy.
Swalwell then issued a statement in which he said McCarthy “capitulated to the right wing of his caucus” and had “struck a corrupt bargain in his desperate, and nearly failed, attempt to win” the House speakership.
Meanwhile, House Speaker McCarthy recently came under fire from members of his own party – including former President Donald Trump.
McCarthy angered the former president last month when he suggested on national television that Trump “may not be” the GOP’s best candidate for president in 2024.
“He needs to endorse me — today!” Trump raged following McCarthy’s surprising comments.
But while McCarthy refused to endorse the embattled ex-president, he did allegedly promise Trump that he would hold a House vote to expunge the two impeachments against the former president.
Although some sources believed McCarthy made the promise “reflexively to save his own skin,” Trump has reportedly brought up the matter “in every call” he has shared with the House Speaker ever since.
