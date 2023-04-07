House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Accused Of 'Trash Talking' His GOP Colleagues Behind Closed Doors
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was recently accused of “trash talking” his Republican colleagues behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come weeks after McCarthy was named the new House Speaker in a tight race for the position, multiple people familiar with the GOP politician’s leadership style have spoken out to claim McCarthy has a habit of throwing his colleagues “under the bus.”
According to a report published by the New York Times on Thursday, McCarthy specifically targets House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington of Texas and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana in what one senior GOP official called “Mean Girls drama.”
“McCarthy has told colleagues and allies that he cannot rely on Mr. Scalise, describing the majority leader as ineffective, checked out, and reluctant to take a position on anything,” one GOP insider told the outlet.
McCarthy is also accused of regularly questioning Arrington and Scalise’s loyalty to him as House Speaker while privately calling the two GOP congressmen “unhelpful” and “incompetent.”
But while some GOP sources accused McCarthy of “trash talking” his colleagues, one senior Republican official told the Times that the new House Speaker is “simply scrambling” as a result of the many promises he made to successfully obtain the speakership.
“He made a bunch of promises during the speaker race that were always untenable, but he made them anyway,” the source said.
“At a certain point, a lot of that stuff is going to collide, and he’s getting nervous and looking for others to blame.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy just barely secured his new role as House Speaker in January after it took Congress a whopping 15 ballots to vote him in.
Much of the opposition against McCarthy at the time was led by GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and 17 other Republican members of Congress who refused to vote for McCarthy until the 15th ballot.
"I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up,” McCarthy said on January 7 after suffering 14 ballot losses in a vote that stretched nearly five days.
“I will never give up for you, the American people," he continued. "And I will never give up on keeping our commitment to America."
McCarthy then came under fire again in February after it was revealed he provided Fox News star Tucker Carlson with hours of footage from the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.