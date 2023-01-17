GOP House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Compared To 'Mean Girls' After Capitol Bathroom Argument
The feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was described as a scene out of the movie Mean Girls when tensions between the two GOP House Reps. came to a head earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the one-time alliance between Greene and Boebert ended after Boebert refused to endorse or vote for McCarthy for House Speaker when the GOP took control of Congress on January 3.
Although McCarthy ultimately won his House Speaker bid on January 7 after a whopping 15 ballots, newly emerged details indicate Greene and Boebert confronted each other over the matter in the ladies bathroom of the Capitol.
“Greene questioned Boebert’s loyalty to McCarthy, and after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed out,” one source has now revealed regarding the surprising confrontation, according to the New York Post.
“You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for speaker, Lauren?” added a second source who claims Greene stormed out of a stall and approached Boebert.
“Don’t be ugly!” Boebert reportedly replied before she “ran out [of the bathroom] like a little schoolgirl.”
“What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room,” added Democratic House Rep. Debbie Dingell, who confirmed she was also in the bathroom to witness the Mean Girls drama but refused to spill on the details.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boebert refused to vote for McCarthy the first 13 times her name was called to cast her vote for the House speakership.
The 36-year-old Colorado House Rep. ultimately switched her vote to “present” during the 14th and 15th ballots.
On January 3, after McCarthy failed to win enough votes to be named House Speaker after the first ballot, Greene targeted Boebert and her other former “friends” who would not back the California Republican for the speakership role.
“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving to the country that they don’t care about doing the right thing for America,” the Georgia Republican fumed.
“They’re proving to the country that they’re just distractions,” she continued. “And that’s not what we need to do as a party. That’s why Republicans fail. And I’m really tired of it.”
Besides Boebert and Gaetz, Greene also targeted MAGA House Reps. Chip Roy, Bob Good and Scott Perry.