GOP House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Compared To 'Mean Girls' After Capitol Bathroom Argument

The feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was described as a scene out of the movie Mean Girls when tensions between the two GOP House Reps. came to a head earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the one-time alliance between Greene and Boebert ended after Boebert refused to endorse or vote for McCarthy for House Speaker when the GOP took control of Congress on January 3.