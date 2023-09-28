'Fireworks': Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy Get into Tense Argument in Closed-Door Meeting

According to CNN, McCarthy denied these allegations, dismissing Gaetz and stating that he would not waste his time or money on him.

This exchange reflects the long-standing tension between the congressman and the speaker, with Gaetz threatening to force a vote to remove McCarthy as pressure mounts during the shutdown spending debate.

Following the confrontation, members in the room expressed their dissatisfaction with Gaetz. One member called him a "scumbag," while another told him to "F--- off."

This incident comes after McCarthy's outside counsel sent a cease and desist letter to the person soliciting influencers to attack Gaetz, claiming to act on the speaker's behalf.