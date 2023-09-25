Maxine Waters Trashes 'Pathetic' Kevin McCarthy, Won't 'Save' the House Speaker if GOP Votes to Oust Him: 'He Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing'
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters trashed Kevin McCarthy this weekend and said she would not “save” the embattled House Speaker if the GOP votes to oust him from the House Speaker role, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the GOP side of the House chamber clashes back and forth over government spending, Waters appeared on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with host Jonathan Capehart.
According to Waters, she is “not prepared” to “save” McCarthy from a potential vote for his removal due to the government spending cuts the House Republicans are proposing.
The 85-year-old Democratic congresswoman also accused the House Republicans of “devastating this country” and “eliminating education” across the nation.
“I cannot speak up at the leadership. And I think Chairman [Hakeem] Jeffries has said let’s see what happens,” Waters told Capehart on Sunday, according to Mediaite. “But I for one, I’m not prepared to save him. Not at all. Not with the cuts that they’re proposing.”
“They are devastating this country,” she continued. “They are undermining children and veterans and seniors with the kind of cuts that they’re proposing. And they’re literally almost eliminating education in this country.”
Waters’ scathing remarks came as the federal government is set to run out of funds by the end of the month unless Congress passes vital spending bills or comes up with a “short-term plan” by the end of the week.
If Congress does not agree on a viable spending plan, the government will shut down indefinitely.
According to Waters, the fact that the government may suffer a shutdown is proof that the GOP is in “complete disarray” and that McCarthy has “no control” over his House Republican colleagues.
“No, he’s pathetic to the fact that we know he is begging on his knees,” the California congresswoman said. “He doesn’t know what he’s doing. It is more than pathetic.”
“And for those who are following the Republican Party, those who belong to the Republican Party, they should be very concerned about what the Republican Party is doing to this country and to this government,” she concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Waters’ blistering comments on MSNBC this weekend came after it was revealed McCarthy and his House GOP colleagues sparred over the ongoing budget negotiations.
According to House sources familiar with the matter, McCarthy urged his colleagues to remove him as House Speaker if they were unhappy with his efforts to avoid a government shutdown.
"If you think you scare me because you want to file a motion to vacate, move the f------ motion,” McCarthy reportedly shouted during one contentious closed-door meeting last week.
In response, House Republican Matt Gaetz reportedly told McCarthy to "just move the f------ spending bills."
"Instead of cutting spending to raise the debt limit, you relied on budgetary gimmicks and rescissions so that you ultimately ended up serving as the valet to underwrite Biden’s debt and advance his spending agenda," Gaetz charged.