Kevin McCarthy Loses His Cool on CNN's Manu Raju While Pressed About Potentially Being Pushed Out of Speakership

"How much of the fact that if you do cut a deal with Democrats, there could be a vote to push you out – how much of that is driving your decision-making right now?" the CNN correspondent asked.

Clearly annoyed with the line of questioning, McCarthy shook his head and responded, "Nothing drives my decision."

"If that was driving my decision, wouldn’t that have driven my decision-making 15 times before?" the House Speaker added.

