Kevin McCarthy Loses His Cool on CNN's Manu Raju While Pressed About Potentially Being Pushed Out of Speakership
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost his cool on CNN's Manu Raju after the correspondent pressed the lawmaker on the possibility of being ousted from his position, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McCarthy was on edge Monday as the October 1st deadline to avoid a government shutdown rapidly approached.
McCarthy was enveloped in controversy after far-right lawmakers played hardball on funding bills and criticized his leadership, with representatives like Florida's Matt Gaetz condemning the Speaker from the House floor. Gaetz has issued several threats to file a motion to vacate the chair and unseat McCarthy from his post.
Gaetz is also among the handful of stubborn lawmakers who refuse to find common ground on spending bills in order to avoid a government shutdown. Raju caught up with McCarthy at the Capital and pressed the top Republican on the current pressure he faced from his party.
"How much of the fact that if you do cut a deal with Democrats, there could be a vote to push you out – how much of that is driving your decision-making right now?" the CNN correspondent asked.
Clearly annoyed with the line of questioning, McCarthy shook his head and responded, "Nothing drives my decision."
"If that was driving my decision, wouldn’t that have driven my decision-making 15 times before?" the House Speaker added.
Raju continued to press McCarthy, asking, "But you could have cut a deal with Democrats and that could be the end of it?"
"Did I cut a deal then?" the Republican quipped back before repeating himself. "Did I cut a deal then?"
Raju asked, "When?" to which McCarthy shot back, "I went 15 rounds" before the correspondent cut him off.
"No, I’m talking about right now," Raju followed up, referring to the current funding bill debacle instead of McCarthy's historically embarrassing House Speaker confirmation.
"Ok, but let me, let explain something to you," McCarthy told the correspondent. "I’m no different than I was then or before. My whole focus, what’s in my mind, what drives me, is the American people… I’m not worried if someone makes a motion. I’m not worried if somebody votes 'no.'"
While McCarthy denied being worried about his party voting to remove him from the coveted position, the lawmaker's agitation suggested the stress of his dueling cohorts was getting to him.
Republicans inability to pass laws and see eye-to-eye on issues as serious as government funding was viewed by critics as a stain on McCarthy's stint as Speaker in addition to being able to unite and successful govern his party.